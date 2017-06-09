Golden Tate makes his case for new Lions contract

While the graphic attached to his tweet -- it shows Tate as the active leader in missed tackles forced by a receiver since 2014 above the recently extendedJulian Edelman -- might not cause general manager Bob Quinn to fling papers off his desk and begin scribbling a new contract, it is another check in Tate's favor.
The former Seahawks second-round pick has been wildly productive in Detroit, hauling in 280 passes for 3,221 yards and 14 touchdowns over three seasons. The fact that he's outplayed his current deal, though, might make him one of the team's best assets.
Tate is performing at the rate of a true No. 1 wide receiver for about half the price (he's making $6 million this year with a $1 million raise coming in 2018). For a team with many other holes to fill, it's rare to get that much production for such moderate cost.
The Lions will first need to figure out a way to extend quarterback Matthew Stafford before worrying about a player whose deal does not expire until the conclusion of next season. But that doesn't mean Tate is any less deserving.
UPDATE: Tate doubled down on the desire for a raise on Saturday, answering a question of if he thinks he's underpaid with a simple "yep," via ESPN. He later elaborated:
"Just saw my buddy get extended and that's obviously the goal," Tate said. "I have this season and next season until I can really think about it, but it wasn't nothing malicious or mean hinting at it. I mean, I'm hinting at it in a few years, of course.
"I would love to stay here. I'm having a lot of fun. We have a great foundation. I love where we're going so I'd love to be here but we'll see. I've still got time."