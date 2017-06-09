Around the NFL

Golden Tate makes his case for new Lions contract

Published: Jun 09, 2017 at 03:27 AM

Lions wideout Golden Tate is making his case for a new deal.

While the graphic attached to his tweet -- it shows Tate as the active leader in missed tackles forced by a receiver since 2014 above the recently extendedJulian Edelman -- might not cause general manager Bob Quinn to fling papers off his desk and begin scribbling a new contract, it is another check in Tate's favor.

The former Seahawks second-round pick has been wildly productive in Detroit, hauling in 280 passes for 3,221 yards and 14 touchdowns over three seasons. The fact that he's outplayed his current deal, though, might make him one of the team's best assets.

Tate is performing at the rate of a true No. 1 wide receiver for about half the price (he's making $6 million this year with a $1 million raise coming in 2018). For a team with many other holes to fill, it's rare to get that much production for such moderate cost.

The Lions will first need to figure out a way to extend quarterback Matthew Stafford before worrying about a player whose deal does not expire until the conclusion of next season. But that doesn't mean Tate is any less deserving.

UPDATE: Tate doubled down on the desire for a raise on Saturday, answering a question of if he thinks he's underpaid with a simple "yep," via ESPN. He later elaborated:

"Just saw my buddy get extended and that's obviously the goal," Tate said. "I have this season and next season until I can really think about it, but it wasn't nothing malicious or mean hinting at it. I mean, I'm hinting at it in a few years, of course.

"I would love to stay here. I'm having a lot of fun. We have a great foundation. I love where we're going so I'd love to be here but we'll see. I've still got time."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL preseason, Week 3: What we learned from Friday's games

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 3 of the 2021 NFL preseason.
news

Eagles-Jets preseason game's start postponed due to weather

Due to inclement weather, the 7:37 p.m. ET scheduled kickoff for Friday's Eagles-Jets preseason game was delayed until 8 p.m.
news

Cardinals-Saints preseason game canceled due to Hurricane Ida

Saturday's Cardinals-Saints preseason game has been canceled due to the impending impact of Hurricane Ida, the New Orleans Saints announced Friday.
news

Philip Rivers earns first coaching win with St. Michael Catholic High

Longtime Chargers standout, Philip Rivers, who retired last season after one year with the Colts, collected his first win as head coach of the St. Michael Catholic High (Alabama) football team on Thursday night. 
news

Bills activate WR Cole Beasley, three others from reserve-COVID-19 list

The Bills activated receivers ﻿Cole Beasley﻿ and ﻿Gabriel Davis﻿, and defensive tackles ﻿Star Lotulelei﻿ and Vernon Butler from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced. Buffalo also placed defensive tackle ﻿Treyvon Hester﻿ on injured reserve and waived receiver ﻿Rico Gafford﻿ and defensive tackle ﻿Joey Ivie﻿ to make room for the returning players.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Aug. 27

The Giants will again be without Saquon Barkley as the preseason comes to a close. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce: I don't think Patrick Mahomes 'needed' year behind Alex Smith to be great

With a much-discussed QB conundrum going on in Chicago, Chiefs TE Travis Kelce shed some light on the insight he gained from watching Patrick Mahomes evolve after sitting his rookie year.
news

Cardinals-Saints start time moved up due to Hurricane Ida

The New Orleans Saints announced Friday that the start time for Saturday's preseason finale against the Arizona Cardinals has been moved up to 1 p.m. ET due to Hurricane Ida.
news

Seahawks TE Gerald Everett hoping to shine playing alongside Russell Wilson

Heading into his first season in Seattle, Seahawks TE Gerald Everett is eager to take advantage of the chance to play alongside Russell Wilson.
news

Browns' Jadeveon Clowney salivating at chance to face guards: 'We feel like they're the unathletic guys'

Adding Jadeveon Clowney gives the Browns a devastating 1-2 punch that could make life difficult for opposing offensive lines. In Clowney's eyes, those that occupy the guard position will face the toughest challenge.
news

Saints expected to name Jameis Winston starting QB over Taysom Hill

All signs are pointing to the Saints naming the former No. 1 overall pick their starter over ﻿Taysom Hill, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Cowboys restructure RB Ezekiel Elliott's contract to create cap space

The Dallas Cowboys performed a simple restructure of Ezekiel Elliott's contract to free up cap space ahead of the 2021 season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW