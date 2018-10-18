Around the NFL

Golden Tate: 'Let the people decide' best YAC receiver

Published: Oct 18, 2018 at 02:42 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson is enjoying a tremendous season through six games and has played a large role in his team's 4-2 record.

The fifth-year pro leads Miami in receiving, totaling 28 catches for 379 yards and four touchdowns on 32 targets, averaging 15.6 yards per catch.

In Week 6, Wilson produced 155 yards receiving, 136 coming after the catch, which prompted him to boldly declare that he is the best YAC receiver in the league. On the season, the 26-year-old Wilson is credited with a 196 yards after the catch, which is a respectable number.

But Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate, the NFL's reigning YAC leader of recent years, isn't ready to give up his throne to Wilson.

"He's a really, really, really good player," Tate told reporters Wednesday, via the Lions' official website. "But you don't get that title after five games, six games, so I'll let the people decide."

Tate enters Sunday's game against the Dolphins with 33 catches for 431 yards, 232 coming after the catch, and three touchdowns.

The Lions wide receiver also enters his ninth season with three 1,000-yard receiving seasons to his name, while Wilson has yet to crack more than 600 yards receiving in a single season on his career.

Still, the 30-year-old Tate didn't take offense to the younger Wilson's proclamation.

"Is he being cocky or is he being confident?" Tate asked reporters. "I mean, I haven't read too much into it. I think he's a heck of a player. I think he's a very strong runner. I think he's definitely bringing a spark to their offense, for sure.

"When I was younger, I thought I could run through a brick wall, for sure. I didn't think anyone could tackle me. I thought I could run forever. I definitely get that mentality, and that's something that you want to have."

Sunday's matchup between the Lions and Dolphins provides a sidebar battle between two highly capable wide receivers after the catch.

Let the people decide on who is the best, indeed.

