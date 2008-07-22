GOLDBERG ON FOOTBALL: Draft picks or stars?

For the Giants and others, it's the legacy of the late George Young, the Giants' general manager from 1979-97. He gave Parcells his first head coaching job; hired Jerry Reese, now the team's GM, as a scout; and presided over a coaching staff that included Bill Belichick and Tom Coughlin. All generally believe in the draft although Belichick, as he did last year, won't hesitate to trade for a Randy Moss and Wes Welker if he has the chance.