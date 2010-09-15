Going fishing: Thomas draws looks, teams plot roster tweaks

In addition to the New York Jets, free-agent linebacker Adalius Thomas also worked out for the Miami Dolphins this week, according to a league source.
The Dolphins will be without defensive end Jared Odrick for at least 1-2 weeks. The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that if the Dolphins signed Thomas, they might place starting linebacker Channing Crowder on the injured reserve due to a lingering groin-muscle injury that has kept him from practicing or playing since mid-August.
Thomas, a 10-year veteran, had received very little attention from other clubs until this week since being released by the New England Patriots in the offseason. The 6-foot-2, 270-pounder is a two-time Pro Bowl selection.
Several other teams held auditions this week as well, according to a league source.
The New York Giants had 10 players in for workouts, including cornerbacks Dre' Bly, a 12-year veteran who has 43 career interceptions and spent the 2009 season with the San Francisco 49ers, and Brian Witherspoon, a fourth-year pro who was in camp with the Carolina Panthers after playing for the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars previously.
The Chicago Bears worked out eight players, including wide receiver Michael Clayton, a former first-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The seventh-year pro has 221 catches, including 80 during his rookie year. The Bears also took a look at receivers Keenan Burton, who had 25 catches a year ago for the St. Louis Rams, and Rashaun Greer.
The Cincinnati Bengals worked out six players, including centers Justin Hartwig and Eric Ghiaciuc. Hartwig is a nine-year veteran who was let go by the Steelers during the final cutdown after rookie Maurkice Pouncey won the starting job. The Bengals also looked at three receivers, including Dexter Jackson, who most recently played for the Bucs in 2008.
The Detroit Lions worked out three interior lineman, including former Washington Redskins draft choice Chad Rineart, a 6-5, 310-pounder who was released at the final cutdown earlier this month.
The Houston Texans took a look at offensive linemen Allen Barbre, a fourth-year pro who started seven games for the Green Bay Packers in 2009.
The Philadelphia Eagles worked out four players, including veteran wide receiver David Clowney, who ended up re-signing with the New York Jets. Linebacker David Veikune, a second-year veteran who had been in camp with the Cleveland Browns, also was in town.
The Tennessee Titans took a look at three defensive backs, including veteran Frank Walker, who started six games over the past two seasons for the Baltimore Ravens and had seven career interceptions in his seven seasons.