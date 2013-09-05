Going Deep: Week 1 isn't always a success predictor

Maybe because it's a passer's league. Maybe because they control so much of the offense. Whatever the reason, a quarterback who comes firing out of the blocks generally keeps a hot arm all season long. The 2011 season was probably something of an anomaly; what are the chances that three of the top four quarterbacks are all going to explode in the first week? But aside from Jay Cutler's fall off last season, everyone on the list finished in the top half of the fantasy rankings -- meaning they were worth drafting in leagues with 10 or more teams.