Going Deep: Touchdown vultures need love, too

Last week, I took a look at the TD-to-Target ratios for pass-catchers around the NFL and came up with a few surprising conclusions. This week, I went back to the well and looked in on which running backs around the NFL were doing the most with their carries. Like last week, there were a few names on the list that caught me by surprise. Unlike last week (and the Shuggie show), the answers to my "deep" questions were actually staring me right in the face.