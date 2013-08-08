Going Deep: The legend of the third-year fantasy WR

But there hasn't been much that has slowed Fitzgerald's production throughout his career -- although last season's abysmal QB play in the desert proved that even Fitz has his limits. Similarly, there doesn't appear to be much standing the way of Green being Cincinnati's primary offensive weapon for the foreseeable future. He's built a solid rapport with Andy Dalton in a passing game seeking a productive No. 2 receiver and the Bengals are still trying to find a consistent running game. In Year 3, 100 receptions and 1,500 yards aren't out of the question for Green.