Going Deep: Running QB 'fad' could be here awhile

Newton becomes a player to watch closely. No quarterback of recent vintage has run as often or for as many yards as Newton has in his first two seasons. Does that mean he's due for a step back in 2013? Not necessarily. Newton's ability to produce through the air isn't exactly on par with Rodgers, but it's not far off. More importantly, it's more than enough of a threat to allow him to still take off as a devastating runner. If his third season totals can approximate what he's accomplished in his first two years, then all bets are off.