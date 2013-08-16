Going Deep: Fantasy garbage men can clean up

But there is one type of garbage man that deserves much more love -- the fantasy garbage man. He's the guy who produces for fantasy owners once the game on the field has gotten out of hand. If you've played enough dominoes, you've likely heard that "not all points are good points." That doesn't apply in fantasy football. Fantasy owners know to take whatever they can get. While it might not result in a win for that particular player's NFL team, it could be enough to pull out a "W" for your fantasy squad.