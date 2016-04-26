Goff, Wentz ... Ramsey top fantasy mock draft

Published: Apr 26, 2016 at 06:27 AM
Michael Fabiano

The NFL Draft is a fun time of the offseason for fantasy fans. You can't peruse the world wide web without finding countless mock drafts that might or might not mirror (at least somewhat) what the actual first round could resemble. Rarely though do you see a first-round mock that's based on a combination of reality and fantasy. So ... why not do a little something out of the box?

Most of the selections below are offensive players (for obvious reasons). Sorry, IDP leaguers. However, I did choose a few defensive players for teams that don't have a need on the other side of the football. So here's your "hybrid" mock draft, where the real world and the world of fantasy football collide!

Jared Goff, QB, Rams: I have no inside information on this pick, but it does seem like Goff is the favorite to be picked with the No. 1 selection (that could change tomorrow, who knows?). Whoever the Rams pick could have some potential value as a DFS or matchup-based starter, but he won't be draftable in 10-team leagues.

Carson Wentz, QB, North Dakota State: The Eagles traded a boatload of picks to Cleveland to move up to No. 2, and the expectation is that either Goff or Wentz will be their selection. It appears that Sam Bradford will remain their No. 1 quarterback (barring a trade in the next several weeks and months), at least to start 2016.

Jalen Ramsey, CB, Florida State: The Chargers don't have a huge offensive need, and I'm not sure if Laremy Tunsil is a fit here based on their current roster. Ramsey is considered one of the elite players in the class, and he'd be a match with the Chargers. Imagine a secondary with Ramsey and Jason Verrett. That's tempting.

Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Ohio State: This is the dream scenario for Elliott from a fantasy football perspective. Why not put the best running back in the draft with an offensive line that resurrected Darren McFadden into a 1,000-yard rusher? Dare to dream, but Dallas will likely go with a defender like Ramsey or Joey Bosa.

Joey Bosa, DE, Ohio State: The Jaguars could take an offensive lineman here to protect Blake Bortles, but like the Chargers I wonder if Tunsil is a fit based on their personnel. As a result, the team goes with the best defensive lineman on the board in Bosa. Of course, there's little fantasy impact with the selection.

Laremy Tunsil, OT, Mississippi: The Ravens will be more than thrilled to see Tunsil still on the board. He would be a major upgrade over Eugene Monroe, who has not lived up to his pro expectations, and adding help to the line should benefit veteran quarterback Joe Flacco in his return from a torn ACL.

Ronnie Stanley, OT, Notre Dame: The 49ers could take a defender like Oregon's DeForest Buckner in this spot, but this is a "fantasy" mock draft. So, I'm going with Stanley to help bolster the team's mediocre offensive line. Will he be protecting Colin Kaepernick ... or Blaine Gabbert? That's the real question.

Myles Jack, LB, UCLA: Browns fans might not like this selection, but Jack fills a need for a franchise that has holes all over the place. There have been reports that he has a problematic knee, but he's a terrific fit for Cleveland. The Browns could trade out of this spot as well to add even more picks down the line.

Vernon Hargreaves, CB, Florida: I can't see a scenario where the Buccaneers take an offensive skill position player or an offensive lineman with this selection. As a result, I have them taking one of the top cornerbacks in the draft class in Hargreaves. He fills a major needs on the defensive side of the football.

Laquon Treadwell, WR, Mississippi: Rueben Randle left for the Eagles, Victor Cruz and his knee are a question mark and Dwayne Harris isn't a true No. 2 wide receiver. Enter Treadwell, who is one of the class's elite wideouts. He would be the favorite to start opposite Odell Beckham Jr. in the season opener.

DeForest Buckner, DE, Oregon: Buckner might not be on the board here, but this is a "fantasy" draft and the Bears need a lot of help on the defensive side of the football. What's more, avoiding a big-name running back here would also improve the value of second-year runner Jeremy Langford, right?

Jack Conklin, OL, Michigan State: The offensive weapons are in place for the Saints, with Brandin Cooks, Willie Snead, Brandon Coleman and Coby Fleener all set to catch passes from veteran field general Drew Brees. So, why not give the star quarterback much-needed protection on the offensive line?

Derrick Henry, RB, Alabama: The Dolphins made a major contract offer to former free agent C.J. Anderson, which seems to indicate their lack of trust in Jay Ajayi as a No. 1 runner. Enter Henry, who would come right in and become the favorite to start for head coach Adam Gase. In real football, this pick could be Elliott.

Sheldon Rankins, DT, Louisville: It would be in the best fantasy interests of Latavius Murray for the Raiders to pass on a running back in the first round, and their offensive line is in pretty good nick. So, I have the Silver & Black improving the middle of their defense with the selection of a talented lineman like Rankins.

Taylor Decker, OT, Ohio State: The Titans could land Conklin if he falls to this spot, but in this mock Decker is the best tackle left on the board. After the monster trade with the Rams, Tennessee should use several of their picks to help the talented Marcus Mariota become an even better (fantasy) quarterback next season.

Ryan Kelly, C, Alabama: The Lions added Stevan Ridley and Marvin Jones in the offseason, and now the team will look to give Matthew Stafford some help on the offensive line with the addition of Kelly. Still, Stafford's value took a hit when Calvin Johnson decided to retire. He's now more of a low-end No. 2 signal-caller.

Darron Lee, LB, Ohio State: The Falcons added Mohamed Sanu to replace Roddy White in the pass attack, and Alex Mack was signed to improve the team's offensive line. As a result, I see them going with a defensive player in the first round. Lee would fill a need for Atlanta, but he wouldn't make a major fantasy impact.

Cody Whitehair, OG, Kansas State: The protection of Andrew Luck has to be atop the list of priorities for the Colts in this draft. And with the four best tackles off the board, the team goes after Whitehair. He started 51 career contests during his time with the Wildcats. The Colts should go running back on Day 2.

Reggie Ragland, LB, Alabama: Will a Rex Ryan/Rob Ryan coached team take an offensive skill position player in Round 1? I sort of doubt it, though there are a bunch of wideouts who could come in and be another weapon for quarterback Tyrod Taylor. Ragland is one of the better linebackers still on the board.

Paxton Lynch, QB, Memphis: Jets fans, welcome to your (next) franchise quarterback. The Men in Green have struck out often when it comes to drafting the position, but there's been no movement with Ryan Fitzpatrick and Geno Smith is well ... Geno Smith. Lynch has great size and some definite upside.

A'Shawn Robinson, DT, Alabama: Matt Jones looks like the team's new featured runner, and the pass attack looks good with DeSean Jackson, Pierre Garcon and Jordan Reed in the mix. As a result, I have Washington skipping a wide receiver and going with Robinson to improve their interior defensive line.

Josh Doctson, WR, Texas Christian: The Texans added Brock Osweiler and Lamar Miller to an offense that already fields one of the league's best wideouts in DeAndre Hopkins, but he lacks a legitimate complement. Enter Doctson, who could help push this offensive attack to a new fantasy level next season.

Corey Coleman, WR, Baylor: The Vikings have a massive need at wide receiver after the release of Mike Wallace ( Ravens), so targeting one of the top players at the positionin this draft makes a lot of sense. Treadwell or Doctson could fall to them, but Coleman is one heck of a prospect in his own right.

Will Fuller, WR, Notre Dame: The run on wide receivers continues, as the Bengals look to fill the void from the departure of Jones and Mohamed Sanu. Fuller is lean and still a bit raw, but he's a burner who could help in the vertical attack for veteran quarterback Andy Dalton. He's comparable to Ted Ginn Jr. at the pro level.

Eli Apple, CB, Ohio State: The Steelers are absolutely loaded on the offensive side of the football, so I expect them to look for some help on defense instead. The help could come in the form of Apple, who comes in at No. 3 among cornerbacks on NFL draft guru Mike Mayock's latest 2016 positional rankings list.

Germain Ifedi, OG, Texas A&M: Russell Wilson finished as one of the top quarterbacks in fantasy football last season, but no one can argue that his offensive line left a lot to be desired at times. So, adding some help in the form of Ifedi would be very good fantasy news. He's the best guard still on the board.

Hunter Henry, TE, Arkansas: The Packers did add veteran Jared Cook on a one-year deal, but Henry could be the team's long-term solution at the tight end spot. He didn't drop a single pass in his final collegiate campaign, and Henry is also a highly skilled run blocker. There's some dynasty value with this selection.

Artie Burns, CB, Miami (FL): I don't see the Chiefs having any glaring needs on the offensive side of the football, though the team could go after a lineman in this spot. I see them filling a need on defense with the addition of Burns, who would be yet another playmaker to what is a very valuable fantasy unit.

William Jackson III, CB, Houston: The Cardinals are stockpiled with weapons on offense, so there won't be a need for offensive skill players. Though the team could take an interior offensive lineman in this spot, it also makes a lot of sense to bolster their defensive backfield with a superb talent like Jackson.

Jason Spriggs, OT, Indiana: Cam Newton was the best player in the NFL (and fantasy football) last season, so protecting him on the field will always be near the top of Carolina's list of priorities. That makes the selection of Spriggs, the best offensive tackle left on the board, a good one for fantasy football owners.

Joshua Garnett, OG, Stanford: In my "fantasy" world, the Broncos trade for Kaepernick or Bradford to fill their quarterback void (sorry Mark Sanchez). That would allow John Elway and his crew to focus on adding depth to their offensive line. Garnett won the Outland Trophy as the nation's top interior lineman.

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Have a burning question on anything fantasy related? Tweet it to **@Michael_Fabiano** or send a question via **Facebook**!

