Go in another direction? Winless coaches are in tough spots

» In St. Louis, it is understandable why the cry for Steve Spagnuolo's job is not more severe than it is. He and GM Billy Devaney built this team together over the past three years. They have played an early schedule you would not wish upon your worst enemy and are dealing with a rash of injuries. Still, the Rams are currently ranked 29th in total defense, and when your perceived expertise (Spagnuolo came to the Rams from the defensive side of the ball) becomes a weakness, people begin to question your abilities (something I know a good deal about). The good news is Devaney knows that if questions about Spagnuolo arise, he may not be able to detach himself from the process and he may also be at risk. This should save both of them unless they are not able to stem the tide and continue to rack up losses. There are a number of winnable games in the second half of the season -- they are in the NFC West after all -- that should provide a couple opportunities to avoid being shut out for the season.