GMC Never Say Never: Tony Romo

Published: Sep 10, 2012

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo tossed three touchdown passes as the Cowboys shocked the defending Super Bowl champion Giants 24-17. His effort earned him the GMC NEVER SAY NEVER MOMENT OF THE WEEK for games played on September 5 to 10, the NFL announced Friday. The GMC NEVER SAY NEVER MOMENT OF THE WEEK is the best moment or play of the week that represents determination and perseverance.

When the Dallas Cowboys returned to the site of their season ending defeat to the New York Giants a season ago, they were hoping to change history. The defending Super Bowl champion had never lost in the current opening-game format in eight previous games. In addition, Super Bowl champions had won 12 consecutive season openers. Romo, however, was up to the challenge, tossing three touchdown passes as the Cowboys shocked the defending Super Bowl champion Giants 24-17.

Romo's victory was selected from among three moments by voters on NFL.com/gmc.

NEVER SAY NEVER MOMENT NOMINEES

Mark Sanchez, New York Jets

Jets score big in opener: In Week 4 of the preseason, the New York Jets finally scored a touchdown on the 37th drive of their fourth preseason game. It was the 198th offensive play. It took 201 minutes, five seconds. On Sunday, the team that couldn't score in the preseason, unleashed a 48-point outburst on the visiting Buffalo Bills. Jets QB Mark Sanchez threw three touchdown passes in the 48-28 win over the Bills.

Peyton Manning, Denver Broncos

Manning returns in epic fashion: A season away from the game and an amicable release from the Indianapolis Colts, Peyton Manning debuted for a new team against a troublesome and always-formidable foe, the Pittsburgh Steelers. Manning's future Hall-of-Fame career picked up where it left off almost exactly 20 months ago in Indianapolis. Manning returned to the field victorious, throwing for 253 yards and two touchdowns as the revamped Denver Broncos defeated the Steelers, 31-19.

Tony Romo, Dallas Cowboys

Romo, Cowboys buck opening night trend: When the Dallas Cowboys returned to the site of their season ending defeat to the New York Giants a season ago, they were hoping to change history. The defending Super Bowl champion had never lost in the current opening-game format in eight previous games. In addition, Super Bowl champions had won 12 consecutive season openers dating back to the 1990s. Cowboys QB Tony Romo, however, was up to the challenge, tossing three touchdown passes as the Cowboys shocked the defending Super Bowl champion Giants 24-17.

