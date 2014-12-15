GMC Never Say Never Moment: Tony Romo

Tony Romo needed to step up after the Cowboys squandered a 21-point lead. And Romo sure did, as the quarterback hooked up with Dez Bryant for three scores and rallied Dallas to a huge NFC East win over the Eagles, cinching Week 15's GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week. Who else was in contention?
NEVER SAY NEVER MOMENT NOMINEES
Chandler Catanzaro, Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals earn playoff spot with 11-3 record: Behind a stifling defensive performance and four field goals by rookie kicker Chandler Catanzaro, the Arizona Cardinals overcame the loss of quarterback Drew Stanton to prevail 12-6 on the road against the St. Louis Rams. Following the Week 15 games, the Cardinals clinched a playoff spot with their 11-3 record.
Tony Romo, Dallas Cowboys
Romo, Cowboys show resolve in pivotal NFC East win: The Dallas Cowboys earned a 38-27 road win against Philadelphia that vaulted the team into first place in the division. Quarterback Tony Romo had three touchdown passes in the game, with each going to receiver Dez Bryant. Running back DeMarco Murray also had two touchdowns.
Mario Williams, Buffalo Bills
Bills' Williams puts finishing touch on upset of Packers: Defensive end Mario Williams' forced fumble into the end zone for a safety with 1:51 left thwarted the Green Bay Packers' final chance at victory and secured a 21-13 win for the Buffalo Bills. Defensive back Bacarri Rambo intercepted Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on consecutive second-half drives to help spark the upset and keep the Bills' playoff hopes alive.