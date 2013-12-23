 Skip to main content
GMC Never Say Never Moment: Tony Romo

Published: Dec 23, 2013 at 04:12 PM

The NFL announced Friday that the fans selected Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo for the GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week.

An ailing Romo salvaged the Cowboys' playoff hopes with a game-winning touchdown pass in the final moments of a 24-23 win over the Washington Redskins.

NEVER SAY NEVER MOMENT NOMINEES

Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers

Newton leads Panthers into playoffs: Quarterback Cam Newton piloted a 65-yard game-winning touchdown drive in the game's final minute for a 17-13 win over the New Orleans Saints. Newton's touchdown toss to receiver Domenik Hixon with 23 seconds remaining delivered the crucial victory, which gave the Panthers their first playoff berth since 2008 and also vaulted the team over the Saints into first place in the NFC South.

Carson Palmer, Arizona Cardinals

Palmer, Cards snap Seahawks' home win streak: Quarterback Carson Palmer overcame a four-interception performance to deliver a game-winning touchdown with two minutes remaining for a 17-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Palmer's 31-yard scoring play to receiver Michael Floyd kept the Cardinals' playoff hopes alive in dramatic fashion while also putting an end to the Seahawks' 14-game home winning streak.

Tony Romo, Dallas Cowboys

Romo rebounds to lift Cowboys past Redskins: A week after one of the most disappointing defeats in his career, quarterback Tony Romo delivered in the critical final moment to save the Dallas Cowboys' postseason hopes and defeat the Washington Redskins, 24-23. Romo's go-ahead touchdown toss came on a fourth-and-10 play during which he found running back DeMarco Murray for the winning score. The win ended a two-game skid for Dallas, as well as a four-game December losing streak.

