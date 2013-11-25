GMC Never Say Never Moment: Tom Brady

Published: Nov 25, 2013 at 03:40 PM

The New England Patriots' Tom Brady -- with a rally from 24 points down and overtime win -- provided the GMC Never Say Never Moment of Week 12.

NEVER SAY NEVER MOMENT NOMINEES

Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Brady, Patriots overcome 24-point deficit, win in OT: Down 24-0 at halftime, quarterback Tom Brady guided a second-half comeback that forced overtime, where the New England Patriots eventually won, 34-31. The Patriots lost fumbles on their first three possessions as the Broncos built a 24-0 lead. The Patriots rallied, scoring on their first five possessions of the second half to erase the deficit. After Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning threw a touchdown pass to receiver Demaryius Thomas late in the fourth quarter to force overtime, the Patriots took advantage of a fortunate bounce when a punt hit a Broncos player and was recovered by Nate Ebner at the Broncos' 13-yard line. Kicker Stephen Gostkowski kicked a 31-yard field goal to give the Patriots a 34-31 overtime win.

Philip Rivers, San Diego Chargers

Rivers lifts Chargers to exciting win over Chiefs: Quarterback Philip Rivers' third and final touchdown pass -- a 26-yarder to receiver Seyi Ajirotutu with 24 seconds remaining in the game -- lifted the San Diego Chargers to a 41-38 road win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The game-winning score capped a seven-play, 78-yard drive that started with just 1:17 left to play. The touchdown answered the Chiefs' Alex Smith-to-Dwayne Bowe score with 1:22 remaining. The Chargers posted 491 yards of offense against a Chiefs defense that had allowed more than 17 points just once this season.

Tony Romo, Dallas Cowboys

Romo comes through in clutch for Cowboys: Quarterback Tony Romo directed a 14-play, 80-yard drive to consume the game's final minutes and set up kicker Dan Bailey for the game-winning 35-yard field goal as time expired and the Dallas Cowboys defeated the New York Giants, 24-21, in a pivotal NFC East clash. Romo and the Cowboys took possession of the ball with 4:45 remaining needing a field goal to earn the win. The final drive included three third-down conversions on passes by Romo, who had two touchdown passes in the game. The Cowboys moved into a first-place tie atop the NFC East with the Philadelphia Eagles.

