GMC Never Say Never Moment: Tom Brady

Romo comes through in clutch for Cowboys: Quarterback Tony Romo directed a 14-play, 80-yard drive to consume the game's final minutes and set up kicker Dan Bailey for the game-winning 35-yard field goal as time expired and the Dallas Cowboys defeated the New York Giants, 24-21, in a pivotal NFC East clash. Romo and the Cowboys took possession of the ball with 4:45 remaining needing a field goal to earn the win. The final drive included three third-down conversions on passes by Romo, who had two touchdown passes in the game. The Cowboys moved into a first-place tie atop the NFC East with the Philadelphia Eagles.