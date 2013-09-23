 Skip to main content
GMC Never Say Never Moment: Ryan Tannehill

Published: Sep 23, 2013 at 05:02 PM

The NFL announced Friday that the fans selected Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill for the GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week.

Tannehill recorded his first career last-minute comeback victory last week, when the Dophins rallied to beat the Atlanta Falcons.

NEVER SAY NEVER MOMENT NOMINEES

Brian Hoyer, Cleveland Browns

Hoyer directs game-winning TD drive in final minutes: The Browns and first-year head coach Rob Chudzinski earned their first victory of 2013 after a game-winning touchdown drive in the game's final four minutes during a 31-27 win at Minnesota. Rebounding from three interceptions, quarterback Brian Hoyer completed 7-of-11 passes for 55 yards on an 11-play drive spanning 2:30, capped by a seven-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jordan Cameron with 0:51 remaining in the game. Hoyer, named the starter on Wednesday in place of an injured Brandon Weeden, passed for 321 yards with three touchdowns, posting his first career 300-yard passing game in his second career start.

Terence Newman, Cincinnati Bengals

Newman helps Bengals weather Packers' run: In defeating the Green Bay Packers 34-30, the Cincinnati Bengals pulled off something that hadn't been done in 14 years: Win a game after giving up 30 straight points. Cornerback Terence Newman, who also had an interception earlier in the game, returned a fumble 58 yards for a touchdown after running back Johnathan Franklin fumbled when the Packers attempted to convert a fourth-and-1 opportunity. Newman's score came as the Packers were attempting to put the game out of the Bengals' reach.

Ryan Tannehill, Miami Dolphins

Tannehill leads Dolphins rally over Falcons: The Miami Dolphins fell behind 10-0, then 20-10 and trailed much of the game against the defending NFC South champion Atlanta Falcons. However, a 13-play, 75-yard drive turned a 23-20 deficit into a 27-23 victory for the Dolphins, who improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2002. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill hit rookie tight end Dion Sims for the winning score with 38 seconds remaining in the game to complete the rally. It was Tannehill's first career last-minute comeback victory.

