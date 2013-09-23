GMC Never Say Never Moment: Ryan Tannehill

Hoyer directs game-winning TD drive in final minutes: The Browns and first-year head coach Rob Chudzinski earned their first victory of 2013 after a game-winning touchdown drive in the game's final four minutes during a 31-27 win at Minnesota. Rebounding from three interceptions, quarterback Brian Hoyer completed 7-of-11 passes for 55 yards on an 11-play drive spanning 2:30, capped by a seven-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jordan Cameron with 0:51 remaining in the game. Hoyer, named the starter on Wednesday in place of an injured Brandon Weeden, passed for 321 yards with three touchdowns, posting his first career 300-yard passing game in his second career start.