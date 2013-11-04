GMC Never Say Never Moment: Russell Wilson

The NFL announced Friday that the fans selected Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson for the GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week.
NEVER SAY NEVER MOMENT NOMINEES
Cameron Wake, Miami Dolphins
Dolphins end losing streak with walk-off safety in OT: The Miami Dolphins became the third team to win a game with a safety in overtime. Cameron Wake sacked Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton in the end zone with 6:38 remaining in overtime as the Dolphins earned a 22-20 win. It was Wake's third sack of the game, helping the Dolphins end a four-game losing streak. The Dolphins forced overtime with a frantic late-game drive after getting the ball back with 1:18 left and trailing by three. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill directed a nine-play, 50-yard drive to set up kicker Caleb Sturgis' game-tying field goal.
Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts
Luck leads another second-half Colts comeback:Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts overcame an 18-point halftime deficit to defeat the Houston Texans, 27-24. It was Luck's 10th career game-winning drive in the fourth quarter or overtime, the most in the NFL in a quarterback's first two seasons since 1970. Fueling the dramatic second-half rally were three touchdown passes from Luck to receiver T.Y. Hilton. The Texans had a chance to tie the game as time expired, but kicker Randy Bullock was unsuccessful on a 55-yard field-goal attempt as the AFC South-leading Colts improved to 6-2.
Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
Wilson directs 21-point comeback for Seahawks: Quarterback Russell Wilson helped the Seattle Seahawks stage the biggest comeback in team history, overcoming a 21-point deficit to defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-24 in overtime. Wilson accounted for all three Seahawks touchdowns in the rally, running for a score and throwing for two more as Seattle opened a season 8-1 for the first time. Wilson has now won all 12 of his career starts at home, and is one of just four players since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger to start a career with 12 consecutive home wins.