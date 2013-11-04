GMC Never Say Never Moment: Russell Wilson

Wilson directs 21-point comeback for Seahawks: Quarterback Russell Wilson helped the Seattle Seahawks stage the biggest comeback in team history, overcoming a 21-point deficit to defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-24 in overtime. Wilson accounted for all three Seahawks touchdowns in the rally, running for a score and throwing for two more as Seattle opened a season 8-1 for the first time. Wilson has now won all 12 of his career starts at home, and is one of just four players since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger to start a career with 12 consecutive home wins.