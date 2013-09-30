GMC Never Say Never Moment: Richard Sherman

Patriots stay unbeaten as Talib halts Falcons' frenzied rally: The New England Patriots improved to 4-0, but had to hold off a frenzied fourth-quarter rally from the Atlanta Falcons. Encouraged by a successful onside kick, the Falcons scored 10 unanswered points to get within a touchdown. A lost fumble by Tom Brady gave the Falcons one last chance at evening the score. However, Aqib Talib -- who had a big performance Sunday night that included an interception -- deflected Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan's fourth-and-7 pass attempt in the end zone to secure a 30-23 win.