GMC Never Say Never Moment: Peyton Manning

Voters on NFL.com have made their choice. Peyton Manning of the Denver Broncos had the GMC Never Say Never Moment for games played during Week 5, the NFL announced Friday.
NEVER SAY NEVER MOMENT NOMINEES
Peyton Manning, Denver Broncos
Manning, Broncos outlast Cowboys in shootout:Peyton Manning helped the Denver Broncos overcome a 14-0 first-quarter deficit to earn a thrilling 51-48 win on the road against the Dallas Cowboys. Manning threw four touchdown passes, and added another on a run. He now has 20 touchdowns through five games (an NFL record). The Broncos and Cowboys combined for 1,039 yards of total offense in what is tied for the second-highest scoring game since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970. Linebacker Danny Trevathan's interception of a Tony Romo pass set up Matt Prater's game-winning field goal and assured that the Broncos would remain unbeaten.
Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts
Luck, Colts rally to deal Seahawks their first loss:Andrew Luck continues to grow a reputation for fourth-quarter comebacks. In leading the Indianapolis Colts to a 34-28 win over the Seattle Seahawks, Luck delivered his ninth career game-winning drive and sixth career fourth-quarter comeback. It was the Seahawks' first loss of the season and first regular-season defeat since Thanksgiving weekend last year. The Colts trailed 25-17 in third quarter, but two time-consuming drives directed by Luck in the fourth quarter made certain that the Colts would improve to 4-1.
Geno Smith, New York Jets
Smith's late-game heroics spark Jets win: After quarterback Matt Ryan led a dramatic rally that gave the Atlanta Falcons a 28-27 lead with fewer than two minutes remaining, New York Jets rookie quarterback Geno Smith drove his team into position for the winning field goal by kicker Nick Folk as time expired for a thrilling 30-28 win. The Jets had seen leads of 17-7 at the half (after a goal-line stand by the defense) and 27-14 with 12 minutes remaining in the game evaporate as the Falcons desperately tried to pry the victory away.