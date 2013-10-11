GMC Never Say Never Moment: Peyton Manning

Manning, Broncos outlast Cowboys in shootout:Peyton Manning helped the Denver Broncos overcome a 14-0 first-quarter deficit to earn a thrilling 51-48 win on the road against the Dallas Cowboys. Manning threw four touchdown passes, and added another on a run. He now has 20 touchdowns through five games (an NFL record). The Broncos and Cowboys combined for 1,039 yards of total offense in what is tied for the second-highest scoring game since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970. Linebacker Danny Trevathan's interception of a Tony Romo pass set up Matt Prater's game-winning field goal and assured that the Broncos would remain unbeaten.