GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Year

Rodgers rallies Packers past Dolphins with late TD in Week 6:Aaron Rodgers' 4-yard touchdown pass to tight end Andrew Quarless with three seconds remaining gave the Green Bay Packers a 27-24 win over the Miami Dolphins. Rodgers overcame a fumble and a fourth-and-10 situation on the winning drive, which also included a fake intentional spike for a 12-yard gain to rookie receiver Davante Adams that set up the winning score. Green Bay twice gave up its lead on the Dolphins, and trailed 24-17 before Rodgers directed a 68-yard drive that resulted in a field goal. The Packers forced a punt and started at their own 40-yard line with 2:04 remaining en route to their third consecutive win.