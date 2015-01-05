The Dallas Cowboys' Tony Romo, Cleveland Browns' Brian Hoyer, Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers, Buffalo Bills' Kyle Orton and San Diego Chargers' Philip Rivers each came through when the moment called to contribute to thrilling wins during the 2014 season. Read up on this year's nominees and then cast your vote for the GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Year.
NEVER SAY NEVER MOMENT NOMINEES
Tony Romo, Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys match franchise's best comeback in Week 3: The Dallas Cowboys erased a 21-0 deficit to defeat the St. Louis Rams, 34-31. The 21-point comeback matched the biggest in franchise history (1984 against the New Orleans Saints, 1999 against the Washington Redskins), but those previous comeback wins came in overtime. Quarterback Tony Romo had two touchdown passes in the win, including a 68-yarder to wide receiver Dez Bryant that trimmed the Rams' lead to 21-17 right after halftime. A touchdown pass to wide receiver Terrance Williams put the Cowboys ahead in the fourth quarter and a pick-six for linebacker Bruce Carter gave Dallas the edge it needed to topple the Rams. Romo now has 21 comeback victories in the fourth quarter or overtime, which is a franchise best.
Brian Hoyer, Cleveland Browns
Browns have largest comeback on road in NFL history in Week 5: Quarterback Brian Hoyer's 6-yard touchdown pass to receiver Travis Benjamin with a little more than a minute remaining in regulation gave the Browns a come-from-behind 29-28 win. The Browns rallied from a 25-point deficit, scoring 26 unanswered points -- including 16 in the fourth quarter -- to pull off the largest comeback victory by a road team in NFL history. The thrilling triumph was the Browns' first road win since September 22, 2013 at Minnesota.
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Rodgers rallies Packers past Dolphins with late TD in Week 6:Aaron Rodgers' 4-yard touchdown pass to tight end Andrew Quarless with three seconds remaining gave the Green Bay Packers a 27-24 win over the Miami Dolphins. Rodgers overcame a fumble and a fourth-and-10 situation on the winning drive, which also included a fake intentional spike for a 12-yard gain to rookie receiver Davante Adams that set up the winning score. Green Bay twice gave up its lead on the Dolphins, and trailed 24-17 before Rodgers directed a 68-yard drive that resulted in a field goal. The Packers forced a punt and started at their own 40-yard line with 2:04 remaining en route to their third consecutive win.
Kyle Orton, Buffalo Bills
Bills win on last-second Orton-to-Watkins score in Week 7: Veteran quarterback Kyle Orton connected with rookie receiver Sammy Watkins for a 2-yard touchdown with a second remaining to lift the Buffalo Bills to a 17-16 win over the Minnesota Vikings. That play capped a 15-play, 80-yard drive, during which Orton converted a fourth-and-20 play, a third-and-12 situation and set up the decisive score on a 28-yard pass to Chris Hogan on a second-and-20 play.
Philip Rivers, San Diego Chargers
Rivers keeps Chargers playoff hopes alive in Week 16: The San Diego Chargers rallied from a 21-point deficit to top the San Francisco 49ers in overtime, 38-35. Quarterback Philip Rivers threw the game-tying 11-yard touchdown pass to receiver Malcom Floyd with 29 seconds left after completing a pair of fourth-and-long plays to keep the drive alive and force overtime. Kicker Nick Novak's 40-yard field goal in overtime assured that San Diego will enter the season's final week with a playoff berth within grasp.