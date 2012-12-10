GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week: Week 14

Washington Redskins rookie QB Kirk Cousins stepped in and helped complete the Redskins 31-28 comeback win in overtime against the Baltimore Ravens. His effort earned them the GMC NEVER SAY NEVER MOMENT OF THE WEEK for games played on December 6-10, the NFL announced today. The GMC NEVER SAY NEVER MOMENT OF THE WEEK is the best moment or play of the week that represents determination and perseverance.
As he was marching the Washington Redskins down the field in an attempt to tie up the game in the final minute against the Baltimore Ravens, rookie QB Robert Griffin III was injured on a scramble and had to leave the game. Rookie backup QB Kirk Cousins entered the game and picked up where RGII left off, hitting WR Pierre Garcon for a touchdown and then forcing overtime on a run play on the two-point conversion. In overtime, K Kai Forbath booted a 34-yard field goal to provide the Redskins with their fourth consecutive win.
Cousins completes comeback victory was selected from among three moments by voters on NFL.com/gmc. The other two moments were Dallas Cowboys rally for emotional win and Philadelphia Eagles QB Nick Foles' last-second TD ends Eagles' skid.
After the regular season, fans will have a chance to determine the GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Year, from among the 17 weekly winners. Fans can vote for the winner and enter for a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl XLVII on NFL.com/gmc throughout the month of January.
NEVER SAY NEVER MOMENT NOMINEES
Tony Romo, Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys rally for emotional win: The grieving Dallas Cowboys earned an emotional 20-19 win over the Cincinnati Bengals a day after the tragic loss of a teammate. In order to claim the win, QB Tony Romo helped the Cowboys erase a nine-point deficit in the closing minutes, with victory ultimately coming on Dan Bailey's 40-yard field goal as time expired. The win kept the Cowboys in the thick of the NFC East title chase.
Kirk Cousins, Washington Redskins
Nick Foles, Philadelphia Eagles
Last-second TD ends Eagles' skid: The Philadelphia Eagles can finally put their longest losing streak in 42 years behind them. QB Nick Foles threw two touchdown passes in the final four minutes, including a 1-yard, game-winning throw to WR Jeremy Maclin as time expired, to give the Eagles a 23-21 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The win put a dramatic end to an eight-game losing streak.