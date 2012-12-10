GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week: Week 14

As he was marching the Washington Redskins down the field in an attempt to tie up the game in the final minute against the Baltimore Ravens, rookie QB Robert Griffin III was injured on a scramble and had to leave the game. Rookie backup QB Kirk Cousins entered the game and picked up where RGII left off, hitting WR Pierre Garcon for a touchdown and then forcing overtime on a run play on the two-point conversion. In overtime, K Kai Forbath booted a 34-yard field goal to provide the Redskins with their fourth consecutive win.