GMC Never Say Never Moment: Justin Tucker

Packers pull off frenzied comeback vs. Cowboys:Green Bay Packers quarterback Matt Flynn threw four touchdown passes in the second half and Eddie Lacy scored the game-winning touchdown in a dramatic 37-36 win over the Dallas Cowboys. The Packers' hopes of victory looked slim when the team went into halftime down 23 points. Instead, the Packers matched the biggest comeback in team history and won in Dallas against the Cowboys for the first time since 1989. Two interceptions by the Packers defense of Tony Romo passes helped set up the go-ahead score and then secure the win.