GMC Never Say Never Moment: Justin Tucker

The NFL announced Friday that the fans selected Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker for the GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week.
NEVER SAY NEVER MOMENT NOMINEES
Matt Flynn, Green Bay Packers
Packers pull off frenzied comeback vs. Cowboys:Green Bay Packers quarterback Matt Flynn threw four touchdown passes in the second half and Eddie Lacy scored the game-winning touchdown in a dramatic 37-36 win over the Dallas Cowboys. The Packers' hopes of victory looked slim when the team went into halftime down 23 points. Instead, the Packers matched the biggest comeback in team history and won in Dallas against the Cowboys for the first time since 1989. Two interceptions by the Packers defense of Tony Romo passes helped set up the go-ahead score and then secure the win.
Antoine Cason, Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals win in OT after blowing late lead: The Arizona Cardinals managed to pull off a 37-34 win in overtime despite blowing a 17-point lead late in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans. Cornerback Antoine Cason sparked the victory, first with a pick six during a 21-point second-quarter run by the Cardinals and then with an interception that set up Jay Feely's 41-yard field goal in the extra period that won the game for the Cardinals despite the Titans' frantic late-game rally.
Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens
Tucker's long field goal lifts Ravens to vital win:Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker connected on a 61-yard field goal to deliver a crucial 18-16 win over the Detroit Lions. Tucker accounted for all of the Ravens' points in the victory, which kept the team in the thick of the AFC playoff race. Tucker's game-winning field goal came moments after the Lions scored a go-ahead touchdown on a pass from Matthew Stafford to Joseph Fauria with just over two minutes remaining in the game.