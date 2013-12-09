GMC Never Say Never Moment: Joe Flacco

Brady leads another dramatic Patriots comeback: Quarterback Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes in the final 61 seconds to lift the New England Patriots to a come-from-behind 27-26 win over the Cleveland Browns. The Patriots had been down by as much as 16 points late in the third quarter as the Browns defense shut down Brady and his offense, but New England recovered in time to mount its comeback. Brady hit receiver Julian Edelman for a 2-yard touchdown pass with 1:01 left in the game. After the Patriots recovered an onside kick and got a defensive pass-interference call in the end zone, Brady connected with receiver Danny Amendola for the go-ahead score. The Browns managed to move the ball down to the Patriots' 40-yard line, but kicker Billy Cundiff's 58-yard field goal attempt fell short.