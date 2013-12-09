GMC Never Say Never Moment: Joe Flacco

The NFL announced Friday that the fans selected Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco for the GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week.
NEVER SAY NEVER MOMENT NOMINEES
Joe Flacco, Baltimore Ravens
Ravens survive frantic final minutes vs. Vikings: Quarterback Joe Flacco threw a touchdown pass to rookie receiver Marlon Brown with four seconds left to cap a frenzied final two minutes and lift the Baltimore Ravens to a thrilling 29-26 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Despite playing in a snowstorm, the Ravens and Vikings combined for five touchdowns in the game's final 125 seconds. The Flacco-to-Brown score finished a five-play, 80-yard drive that eclipsed all but four of the game's final 45 seconds. The Ravens' rally also included a 77-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Jacoby Jones. The win was the Ravens' third in a row and put the team on the inside track for an AFC wild-card playoff spot.
Tom Brady, New England Patriots
Brady leads another dramatic Patriots comeback: Quarterback Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes in the final 61 seconds to lift the New England Patriots to a come-from-behind 27-26 win over the Cleveland Browns. The Patriots had been down by as much as 16 points late in the third quarter as the Browns defense shut down Brady and his offense, but New England recovered in time to mount its comeback. Brady hit receiver Julian Edelman for a 2-yard touchdown pass with 1:01 left in the game. After the Patriots recovered an onside kick and got a defensive pass-interference call in the end zone, Brady connected with receiver Danny Amendola for the go-ahead score. The Browns managed to move the ball down to the Patriots' 40-yard line, but kicker Billy Cundiff's 58-yard field goal attempt fell short.
Matt Flynn, Green Bay Packers
Flynn, Packers rally to keep playoff hopes alive: Down 21-10 to the woeful Atlanta Falcons at legendary Lambeau Field, it appeared the Green Bay Packers' playoff hopes would be crushed on a cold and snowy day in the upper Midwest. Instead, quarterback Matt Flynn and a struggling Packers defense helped key a second-half rally for a 22-21 win. Flynn found tight end Andrew Quarless for a go-ahead touchdown with nearly 12 minutes remaining. Then it was up to the defense to hold the one-point lead. The Falcons' final attempt to claim victory was thwarted by an interception by defensive back Jarrett Bush. The win halted a five-game winless streak for the Packers that coincided with the team losing Aaron Rodgers to injury in Week 9.