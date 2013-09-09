GMC Never Say Never Moment: Brian Cushing

Brady sets up decisive score: The New England Patriots got all they could handle from the upset-minded Buffalo Bills. Trailing 21-17 entering the fourth quarter, quarterback Tom Brady shook off a sloppy start to the 2013 season to deliver two scoring drives. The second of those drives -- a 49-yard march in 12 plays -- set up Stephen Gostkowski's 35-yard game-winning field goal with 35 seconds remaining. Brady completed all six of his pass attempts on the final drive, and twice completed passes to convert on third down to deliver a 23-21 win.