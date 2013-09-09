GMC Never Say Never Moment: Brian Cushing

The NFL announced Friday that the fans selected Houston Texans linebacker Brian Cushing for the GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week.
NEVER SAY NEVER MOMENT NOMINEES
Geno Smith, New York Jets
Rookie QB helps Jets win in stunner: Behind Geno Smith -- a rookie quarterback making his first NFL start -- the New York Jets pulled off an 18-17 victory in the game's final moments. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked a field goal with 38 seconds remaining for what appeared would be the winning score. Instead, Smith led the Jets into position for Nick Folk's 48-yard game-winning field goal with two seconds left. The attempt was set up by a long scramble by Smith, and a personal-foul penalty against the Buccaneers that assured the improbable ending.
Tom Brady, New England Patriots
Brady sets up decisive score: The New England Patriots got all they could handle from the upset-minded Buffalo Bills. Trailing 21-17 entering the fourth quarter, quarterback Tom Brady shook off a sloppy start to the 2013 season to deliver two scoring drives. The second of those drives -- a 49-yard march in 12 plays -- set up Stephen Gostkowski's 35-yard game-winning field goal with 35 seconds remaining. Brady completed all six of his pass attempts on the final drive, and twice completed passes to convert on third down to deliver a 23-21 win.
Brian Cushing, Houston Texans
Cushing pick six highlights Texans rally:Houston Texans linebacker Brian Cushing missed most of the 2012 season with a torn ligament in his left knee. His return to the playing field helped his team pull off a huge comeback against the San Diego Chargers. The Texans rallied out of a 28-7 hole, and Cushing's interception return for a touchdown capped the 21-point comeback, tying the game at 28-28. Cushing and the Texans defense forced four three-and-outs for the Chargers during the comeback, including a stand that set up Randy Bullock's game-winning field goal as time expired in the 31-28 win.