GMC Never Say Never Moment: Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers leads Packers to division crown:Aaron Rodgers had two touchdowns and a 139.6 passer rating in the Green Bay Packers' 30-20 win over Detroit. Rodgers finished the season with a 112.2 passer rating and is the only player in NFL history to register a 100+ rating in six consecutive seasons. Rodgers went to the locker room late in the second quarter with a calf injury, then returned to the field in the third quarter with the score tied 14-14 to lead the Packers to a fourth consecutive NFC North title.