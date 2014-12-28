GMC Never Say Never Moment: Aaron Rodgers

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers' return from a calf injury to lead the Green Bay Packers to the NFC North crown -- the team's fourth consecutive division title -- in a 30-20 triumph over the Detroit Lions won GMC Never Say Never Moment of Week 17 honors.
NEVER SAY NEVER MOMENT NOMINEES
Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers
Newton helps Panthers make NFC South history: Quarterback Cam Newton led the Carolina Panthers to consecutive playoff appearances for the first time in franchise history, and in doing so helped the Panthers become the first team to win back-to-back NFC South crowns. A 34-3 road win over the Atlanta Falcons featured two scores for Newton and two scores by the Panthers' defense.
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Rodgers leads Packers to division crown:Aaron Rodgers had two touchdowns and a 139.6 passer rating in the Green Bay Packers' 30-20 win over Detroit. Rodgers finished the season with a 112.2 passer rating and is the only player in NFL history to register a 100+ rating in six consecutive seasons. Rodgers went to the locker room late in the second quarter with a calf injury, then returned to the field in the third quarter with the score tied 14-14 to lead the Packers to a fourth consecutive NFC North title.
Geno Smith, New York Jets
Jets rally behind Smith's career-best game: The New York Jets had a come-from-behind 37-24 road win over the Miami Dolphins, rallying from a 10-point third-quarter deficit for the victory. Coach Rex Ryan called for a fake punt with four minutes remaining to help seal the win. Quarterback Geno Smith threw for a career-high 358 yards and three touchdowns for a perfect passer rating of 158.3, the only perfect passer rating for a QB with at least seven attempts in a game this season.