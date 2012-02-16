GM says Vikings not interested in signing Moss

With 16 players from last year's team eligible for unrestricted free agency, the Vikings will have plenty of roster space. They're almost certain to create more openings by cutting a few veterans still under contract, both for salary cap relief and the youth movement they've begun. Cornerback Cedric Griffin, right guard Anthony Herrera and left guard Steve Hutchinson are candidates given their age and salary. They could also be asked to restructure their deals in order to stay. Griffin has three years remaining on his contract, and Herrera and Hutchinson have one.