GM Loomis interested in keeping RB Bush in Saints uniform

New Orleans Saints running back Reggie Bush said Saturday that he would like to retire with the team.
Two days later, The Times-Picayune caught up with Saints general manager Mickey Loomis to find out if the feeling is mutual.
"He's been important to us for the last five years, and we think he'll be important to us going forward," Loomis told reporters at a golf tournament. "But we'll deal with that when we're able to talk to Reggie and his agent again."
Bush and his agent, Joel Segal, cannot negotiate with the club right now because of the lockout, which could drag on for months.
Bush is due about $11.8 million for the 2011 season, but the Saints expect him to take a pay cut. Bush said he remains willing to negotiate, as he initially stated after the season. However, he stopped short of saying he was confident a deal would be reached.
"That's something that me, my agent and the Saints have to collectively come together and talk about and just come to a meeting point, a happy medium," Bush said. "Obviously, we know that there's going to have to be some type of pay cut and there's going to have to be some type of re-negotiation."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.