GM: Greg Hardy's Carolina Panthers future in question

Published: Jan 15, 2014 at 05:42 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

In a Tuesday interview with the "Around The League Podcast," impending free agent Greg Hardy said it would be "a big honor" if the Carolina Panthers apply the franchise tag as a means of keeping the Pro Bowl defensive end in Charlotte for the 2014 season.

General manager Dave Gettleman explained Tuesday that salary-cap challenges have prevented his front office from deciding whether to keep Hardy or allow him to hit the open market as the No. 1 pass rusher available.

"Good Lord willing and the creek don't rise, we'll be out of (salary-cap purgatory) in two years," Gettleman said. "Everybody lets players go. There isn't a team in this league that hasn't let a big dog walk out the door.

"And don't print that I'm saying (Hardy's) going to go. I'm just making a statement. There isn't anybody who hasn't done that. Again, there's a whole, big puzzle we're putting together and he's one of the pieces."

We applaud Gettleman for introducing his answer with a folksy reference to a Southern idiom turned Hank Williams Sr. and Johnny Cash ditty. After spending the majority of his life in New England and New York, he's adapted well to Charlotte.

Gettleman was faced with a tremendous challenge in trimming the roster fat on a tight budget last year. His "big puzzle" this offseason is even more complex. In addition to weighing his whopping 21 free agents, Gettleman must prioritize a contract extension for Cam Newton and devise a game plan for Hardy.

GMC Never Say Never Moment

A stingy Panthers defense led by linebacker Luke Kuechly aided in a huge down-to-the-wire road win over the 49ers in Week 10. Was it the best moment of 2013?

VOTE NOW

"The Kraken" tied a franchise record with 15 sacks in 2013 after generating 11 in a breakout 2012 season. Prior to racking up seven sacks in the final two games of the season, Hardy said he would be willing to accept "some cut" in his market value to stay with the Panthers.

He won't come cheaply, though. Hardy's asking price is expected to be in the neighborhood of teammate Charles Johnson's six-year, $76 million contract.

The franchise tag for defensive ends is projected to be worth $12.5 million. Johnson's 2014 salary is roughly $9 million.

Can Gettleman afford to pay a premium for two pass rushers while also forking over a lucrative long-term deal for his quarterback? Will he strip his roster of depth in the process?

It's conundrums such as these that have kept every NFC South power from repeating as champion since the division was created in 2002.

The latest "Around The League Podcast" interviews Carolina Panthers star Greg Hardy and looks ahead to the Conference Championships.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

State of the 2022 Indianapolis Colts: Pressure on Frank Reich, Matt Ryan to deliver deep playoff run

Will Matt Ryan get the Colts back to the playoffs -- and make a run -- after the team's disappointing finish to last season? Adam Rank checks in on the state of the win-now Colts heading into the 2022 season.

news

Mike Evans recalls Tom Brady's hint at unretirement: 'I didn't think he was really coming back'

Mike Evans was surprised, just like everyone else in the football world, when Tom Brady unretired earlier this year. The quarterback barely even gave his Buccaneers teammate a heads up in a text conversation earlier in the day.

news

Seven-round win-now NFL mock draft for 2022 season: Every team's full set of picks

Here are each team's full set of picks from Chad Reuter's seven-round mock draft of active NFL players for the 2022 season.

news

Seven-round NFL mock draft, Round 7: Building a win-now team from active players for 2022 season

In the final round of Chad Reuter's first seven-round mock draft of active NFL players, the Lions scoop up Allen Robinson to team with Tom Brady.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW