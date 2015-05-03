Around the NFL

GM: A healthy Ifo Ekpre-Olomu 'can be a starter'

Published: May 03, 2015 at 03:04 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Ifo Ekpre-Olomu was forced to wait seven rounds to land with an NFL team, but the former Oregon cornerback finally found a home with the Cleveland Browns.

After finishing first-team All Pac-12 over the past two seasons, Ekpre-Olomu was seen as a potential first-rounder before a December knee injury put his draft stock in doubt.

Browns general manager Ray Farmer believes the 5-foot-9, hard-hitting cover man will eventually bloom into a productive member of Cleveland's secondary.

"We felt like we were getting the right kind of guy that we knew had talent. He suffered an unfortunate injury. We are confident he will get healthy," Farmer said Saturday, per the team's official website, adding, per ESPN.com: "We felt this kid can be a starter if he's 100 percent."

Ekpre-Olomu wisely took out a $3 million insurance policy to protect him from slipping in the draft, so money isn't an issue. His challenge comes in the form of returning to the field after tearing knee ligaments during Oregon's preparations for January's Rose Bowl.

"He's tough and has ball skills," one AFC South area scout told NFL Media's Lance Zierlein. "He's just being asked to go play right now but he'll get the right technique work in our league and watch how good he becomes then. He's going to be great."

It's too early to call this a steal for the Browns, but if Ekpre-Olomu returns to form, Cleveland has swung a coup d'etat in the secondary. IEO sounds motivated to make that happen:

The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down the 2015 NFL Draft, picking out the biggest winners and losers. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow suffered knee sprain in Super Bowl LVI, won't need offseason surgery

Some encouraging news for the Bengals following a disheartening loss to the Rams in Super Bowl LVI: The knee injury that star quarterback ﻿Joe Burrow﻿ suffered in the second half of the game apparently isn't serious.
news

Patriots name Matt Groh to replace Dave Ziegler as director of player personnel

Bill Belichick has located his new top personnel man. The Patriots named Matt Groh their next director of player personnel. Groh will assume the duties vacated by Dave Ziegler, who is now the Raiders' general manager.
news

Super Bowl LVI averages audience of 112.3 million viewers, is most-watched show in five years

An estimated 112.3 million people watched the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl over the Cincinnati Bengals on NBC, Telemundo and multiple digital platforms, up from 2021 and capping a stirring playoff schedule for the NFL.
news

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf undergoes foot surgery to remove screw from previous procedure

DK Metcalf﻿ is on the mend from foot surgery. The Seahawks' talented young receiver recently had a screw from a previous procedure removed from his left foot, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
news

Tom Brady hopeful Rob Gronkowski continues to play despite QB's retirement: 'He can certainly do it'

﻿Tom Brady﻿, whose move to Tampa Bay in 2020 drew Rob Gronkowski out of a one-year retirement, believes the four-time All-Pro tight end has plenty left to give the game.
news

Larry Fitzgerald says Cooper Kupp's postseason trumps '08 run: 'I got memories, he's got hardware'

Similarities abound between Larry Fitzgerald's 2008 playoff run and the one that ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ just completed. But for Fitzgerald, the postseason Kupp delivered bested his own.
news

Rams coach Sean McVay 'enjoying this moment,' not focused on coaching future: 'We'll see'

Asked if he will return to coach the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams next season, the 36-year-old Sean McVay told Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times: "We'll see."
news

John Madden memorial celebrates life of legendary Hall of Famer

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, former NFL coach and current NFL Network analyst Steve Mariucci, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera and Madden's son, Mike, were among the myriad speakers who paid tribute in a celebration of John Madden's life -- One More Monday Night in Oakland: A Celebration of John Madden -- at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Feb. 14

Former Pro Bowl linebacker Antonio Pierce being hired as Raiders linebackers coach, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray releases statement: 'All of this nonsense is not what I'm about' 

Amid Instagram scrubs and reports of immaturity and a lack of leadership, Arizona Cardinals quarterback ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ returned to social media Monday afternoon and released a statement professing his love for the game, his focus on improvement and tabbing the recent histrionics as "nonsense." 
news

Ravens DL Calais Campbell says he's 'definitely not retiring' 

In the aftermath of Super Bowl LVI, Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle ﻿Calais Campbell﻿ put to rest any speculation that he will retire, but it remains to be seen whether he'll be back in 2022 as a Raven, or in a different uniform.
news

Odell Beckham Jr. believed to have suffered torn ACL in Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory over Bengals

﻿Odell Beckham﻿ is believed to have suffered a torn left ACL in the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl LVI win over the Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Beckham left the game in the second quarter with the injury and did not return.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW