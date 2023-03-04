Global audience of more than 56 million watch Super Bowl LVII

A global audience of more than 56 million watched the Kansas City Chiefs record a 38-35 victory over Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, a 7% increase over 2022 as international interest in the NFL continues to rise.

Highlights of Super Bowl LVII consumption in international markets include:

Mexico: Total audience reach of 20.7 million, with an average of 8.3 million viewers, up +10% year-on-year and the highest in at least a decade. Audience peaked at 10.2 million during the Apple Music Halftime Show.

Canada: Total audience reach of 17.3 million, with an average of 8.7 million viewers, up +6% year-on-year. Audience peaked at 11.9 million during the Apple Music Halftime Show.

Brazil: Total audience reach of 2.5 million, including an average audience of over 500 thousand, up +19% year-on-year and the highest in at least a decade.

China: Live streaming audience of 6.2 million unique viewers, up 43% year-on-year and the most watched Super Bowl in the last 6 years.

NFL Game Pass International: Total number of viewers increased 10% year on year, with consumption increasing by 5% over the previous year.

Social consumption on NFL channels in all international markets (Australia, Africa, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Mexico and UK) showed a significant increase from the previous Super Bowl, including:

Combined social video views of nearly over 236 million, up 25% from Super Bowl LVI

Total followers across all social channels now stands over 14.5 million, with a 372k increase in new followers gained during Super Bowl week, up 3% over same period last year

Over 7.5 million engagements generated from over 1,700 pieces of content

NFL Shop Internationals sales: Total revenue over Super Bowl LVII (Sun– Mon) increased +45% compared to previous year across NFL Shop International sites.

International watch parties: Super Bowl LVII saw numerous in-market activations around the globe for the broadcast, including official NFL watch parties hosted in Brazil, Canada and France; broadcaster-led watch parties hosted in Germany, Spain and Latin America; partner-led watch parties in Australia and China, plus club-led International Home Marketing Area initiatives in Canada (Seahawks), Germany (Chiefs, Panthers), Ghana (Eagles) and Mexico (Chiefs). Additionally, NFL International supported the U.S. Department of State's Sports Diplomacy Division in facilitating 20 watch parties hosted at U.S. Embassies and Consulates. Watch party footage from Accra in Ghana, Munich in Germany, and Sao Paolo in Brazil was shown within the FOX broadcast, the World Feed, and inside the stadium on the videoboards.

"Global interest in the NFL continues to accelerate, and these numbers reflect the exciting growth in our sport around the world," said Peter O'Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President, Club Business, Major Events & International. "The Super Bowl is the pinnacle of our season and a must-watch cultural event. It's fantastic to end the year with so much momentum as we look towards next season."

The International Games 2022 saw the historic first regular-season game played in Germany, with three games in London and one in Mexico with sell-out crowds. Five International Games will be played in 2023, with three games in London and two games in Germany.

Super Bowl LVII was aired live in over 190 countries/territories via 80+ partners in over 25 languages, including Bell Media, DAZN (Canada), ESPN, Seven (Australia), Tencent, BesTV, GSports and GDTV (China), ProSieben, DAZN (Germany), Televisa, TV Azteca, ESPN, Fox (Mexico) and ITV, Sky Sports (UK).