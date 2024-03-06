Global audience of 62.5 million watched Super Bowl LVIII, an increase of 10 percent over 2023

"The global interest in our game continues to grow rapidly, from fandom to participation, and the increase in international viewership underlines this," said Peter O'Reilly, executive vice president, club business, major events & international at the NFL. "The Super Bowl is a moment that fuses sport and entertainment like nothing else, and Super Bowl LVIII was no exception, bringing together fans in every time zone around the world for a football and cultural spectacle. The global growth of the game is a major strategic focus for the league and the 32 teams, and we look forward to continued momentum in the coming years."

In addition to viewership of Super Bowl LVIII, social media consumption on NFL channels across all international markets (Australia/New Zealand, Africa, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, MundoNFL and U.K.) showed significant increases in followers and engagement across Super Bowl LVIII.

Total followers across all international social channels now stand at over 17.9 million, increasing by over 1.3 million followers since last season. Nearly 20% of all new followers were added during the week of Super Bowl LVIII, and over 12 million engagements were seen across 2,400 pieces of content.

Super Bowl LVIII saw more than 50 in-market activations around the globe, including official NFL watch parties in seven key markets around the world in Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Ghana, Mexico and the U.K., hosted by partners, broadcasters and clubs a part of the NFL's Global Markets Program.

Additionally, The U.S. Department of State has collaborated with the NFL to host Super Bowl LVIII watch parties in over 30 locations in countries around the world.

Super Bowl LVIII was aired live in over 195 countries/territories via 80+ partners in over 25 languages.

In the United States, a custom survey from Nielsen and the NFL revealed that Super Bowl LVIII reached approximately 210 million viewers – nearly 2/3 of Americans – across CBS Television Network, Paramount+, Nickelodeon, Univision, and CBS Sports, Univision and NFL digital properties, including NFL+. The survey was conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago using the AmeriSpeak panel.

According to Nielsen's National panel measurement, Super Bowl LVIII was the most-watched television event of all time.