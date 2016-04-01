Glennon to the Jets? Six trades we'd like to see

Free agency has slowed to a crawl, but teams around the NFL still have plenty of holes to fill.
In a league mostly allergic to trade activity, we're pushing for teams to get frisky between now and the draft. Come on, guys!
After role-playing a bevy of high-octane swaps on the latest Around The NFL Podcast, here's a list of trades we'd like to see unfold:
Muhammad Wilkerson to the Raiders for a 2016 second-round pick and nose tackle Justin Ellis
As referenced on Thursday's podcast, the Raiders and Jets make natural trade partners for franchise player Muhammad Wilkerson. Lacking the salary-cap space to meet Wilkerson's long-term price tag, general manager Mike Maccagnan is reportedly shopping the Pro Bowl defensive end. Even after a March spending spree that netted Kelechi Osemele, Bruce Irvin and Sean Smith, Oakland GM Reggie McKenzie still has ample cap room left over.
With the Broncos still seeking a viable starting quarterback, the time is now for the up-and-coming Raiders to strike with an impact acquisition who could help swing the balance of power in the AFC West. -- Chris Wesseling
Mike Glennon to the Jets for a mid-rounder in '16
Mired in a standoff with Ryan Fitzpatrick, it's time for the Jets to consider other options under center. Reports have New York sniffing around Josh McCown and Brian Hoyer, but the most promising option resides in Tampa Bay. No matter what the Bucs say, Mike Glennon can be had for a reasonable draft pick -- a fourth-rounder should do the trick -- giving Gang Green a 26-year-old passer with 18 starts under his belt. His tape isn't perfect, but the tall-as-a-tree Glennon -- he's 6-foot-7 -- offers a cannon arm and plenty to work with for offensive coordinator Chan Gailey.
Jets fans might be wedded to the idea of Fitzpatrick and his tremendous beard returning to Gotham, but why not get a younger quarterback with more long-term upside? -- Marc Sessler
Ryan Mathews to Miami after Eagles draft Ezekiel Elliott
When the Eagles and Dolphins were discussing their earlier offseason swap, it would make sense if Miami's Mike Tannenbaum had inquired about Ryan Mathews. The running back would fit nicely next to Jay Ajayi in South Beach. At the time, Eagles executive Howie Roseman was more interested in unloading DeMarco Murray. After saddling the Titans with that contract, Howie let it be known he planned to hang onto Mathews. Ol' Mastermind Roseman, however, was just slow playing his hand. All along he coveted Ezekiel Elliott, the flashy running back out of Ohio State. After Chip Kelly traded away LeSean McCoy, Elliot will refill the missing backfield pizzazz.
When Elliot falls to the Eagles at No. 8 -- genius moving up by Howie -- Roseman will be free to put Mathews back on the trade block. After the first round ends on Thursday, April 28, Roseman will immediately call Tannenbaum and the two will hash out a late-night deal to send Mathews to Miami for a conditional third- or fourth-round pick. Philadelphia will throw Roseman a mid-May parade. -- Kevin Patra
Colin Kaepernick to the Broncos for the No. 94 pick in '16
The hatred is real in San Francisco. A scorned Colin Kaepernick has asked for a trade, with no designs on playing for the 49ers again. Now that the Browns and Jets are out of the picture, John Elway knows he's bidding against himself. NFL Media columnist Michael Silver has reported the Broncos value Kaepernick at a fourth-round level, while the 49ers likely want a second-round pick.
Why not meet in the middle and save us all from watching Mark Sanchez in the 2016 NFL Kickoff game? Elway recently netted compensatory draft picks at the end of the third and fourth rounds, allowing him the luxury of dealing his own third-round pick. -- Chris Wesseling
Pierre Garcon to the Falcons for a fifth-rounder in '17
After signing Anquan Boldin later this month, Washington general manager Scot McCloughan will try to squeeze a pay cut from Pierre Garcon, or a least get an extension done for the 2017 free agent to lower his cap hit this season. Garcon's camp will have none of it, despite the wideout being minimized in Jay Gruden's offense -- they know what receivers were making on the open market this year. The Redskins want to see more of intriguing second-year wideout Jamison Crowder, meaning Garcon will be further marginalized.
Knowing the success Garcon had in Kyle Shanahan's offense in 2013 -- the best season of the receiver's career -- McCloughan calls the Falcons and sends Garcon to Atlanta for a fifth-round pick in 2017 (never too early to start stockpiling for next year). Yes, the Falcons gave a lot of money to Mohamed Sanu, but they can still use help alongside Julio Jones. Acquiring Garcon (which they didn't know was an option prior to signing Sanu) will shift Sanu back to a third-option role, where he is better suited. This trio would give Matt Ryan an explosive array of receivers and allow the Falcons to focus their 2016 draft on defense. -- Kevin Patra
Jamaal Charles to the Colts for a second-rounder in '17
Jamaal Charles is a special player and widely beloved in Kansas City. From another angle, the Pro Bowl runner turns 30 in December with two major knee surgeries under his belt. The Colts, meanwhile, can't afford to view Frank Gore -- soon to be 33 -- as the answer heading into next season.
With a healthy Andrew Luck returning, the Super Bowl window remains open in Indy. Charles would give the Colts a legitimate presence on the ground at an affordable $5.75 million for 2016. Kansas City won't part with their star back for cheap, but the Chiefs thrived with Charcandrick West and Spencer Ware carrying the load last season. After signing both to matching contract extensions on Thursday, getting value for Charles -- a second-rounder in 2017 -- would give Kansas City true fire power heading into next year's draft. -- Marc Sessler