Around the NFL

Glennon to the Jets? Six trades we'd like to see

Published: Apr 01, 2016 at 07:20 AM

Free agency has slowed to a crawl, but teams around the NFL still have plenty of holes to fill.

In a league mostly allergic to trade activity, we're pushing for teams to get frisky between now and the draft. Come on, guys!

After role-playing a bevy of high-octane swaps on the latest Around The NFL Podcast, here's a list of trades we'd like to see unfold:

Muhammad Wilkerson to the Raiders for a 2016 second-round pick and nose tackle Justin Ellis

As referenced on Thursday's podcast, the Raiders and Jets make natural trade partners for franchise player Muhammad Wilkerson. Lacking the salary-cap space to meet Wilkerson's long-term price tag, general manager Mike Maccagnan is reportedly shopping the Pro Bowl defensive end. Even after a March spending spree that netted Kelechi Osemele, Bruce Irvin and Sean Smith, Oakland GM Reggie McKenzie still has ample cap room left over.

With the Broncos still seeking a viable starting quarterback, the time is now for the up-and-coming Raiders to strike with an impact acquisition who could help swing the balance of power in the AFC West. -- Chris Wesseling

Mike Glennon to the Jets for a mid-rounder in '16

Mired in a standoff with Ryan Fitzpatrick, it's time for the Jets to consider other options under center. Reports have New York sniffing around Josh McCown and Brian Hoyer, but the most promising option resides in Tampa Bay. No matter what the Bucs say, Mike Glennon can be had for a reasonable draft pick -- a fourth-rounder should do the trick -- giving Gang Green a 26-year-old passer with 18 starts under his belt. His tape isn't perfect, but the tall-as-a-tree Glennon -- he's 6-foot-7 -- offers a cannon arm and plenty to work with for offensive coordinator Chan Gailey.

Jets fans might be wedded to the idea of Fitzpatrick and his tremendous beard returning to Gotham, but why not get a younger quarterback with more long-term upside? -- Marc Sessler

Ryan Mathews to Miami after Eagles draft Ezekiel Elliott

When the Eagles and Dolphins were discussing their earlier offseason swap, it would make sense if Miami's Mike Tannenbaum had inquired about Ryan Mathews. The running back would fit nicely next to Jay Ajayi in South Beach. At the time, Eagles executive Howie Roseman was more interested in unloading DeMarco Murray. After saddling the Titans with that contract, Howie let it be known he planned to hang onto Mathews. Ol' Mastermind Roseman, however, was just slow playing his hand. All along he coveted Ezekiel Elliott, the flashy running back out of Ohio State. After Chip Kelly traded away LeSean McCoy, Elliot will refill the missing backfield pizzazz.

When Elliot falls to the Eagles at No. 8 -- genius moving up by Howie -- Roseman will be free to put Mathews back on the trade block. After the first round ends on Thursday, April 28, Roseman will immediately call Tannenbaum and the two will hash out a late-night deal to send Mathews to Miami for a conditional third- or fourth-round pick. Philadelphia will throw Roseman a mid-May parade. -- Kevin Patra

Colin Kaepernick to the Broncos for the No. 94 pick in '16 

The hatred is real in San Francisco. A scorned Colin Kaepernick has asked for a trade, with no designs on playing for the 49ers again. Now that the Browns and Jets are out of the picture, John Elway knows he's bidding against himself. NFL Media columnist Michael Silver has reported the Broncos value Kaepernick at a fourth-round level, while the 49ers likely want a second-round pick.

Why not meet in the middle and save us all from watching Mark Sanchez in the 2016 NFL Kickoff game? Elway recently netted compensatory draft picks at the end of the third and fourth rounds, allowing him the luxury of dealing his own third-round pick. -- Chris Wesseling

Pierre Garcon to the Falcons for a fifth-rounder in '17

After signing Anquan Boldin later this month, Washington general manager Scot McCloughan will try to squeeze a pay cut from Pierre Garcon, or a least get an extension done for the 2017 free agent to lower his cap hit this season. Garcon's camp will have none of it, despite the wideout being minimized in Jay Gruden's offense -- they know what receivers were making on the open market this year. The Redskins want to see more of intriguing second-year wideout Jamison Crowder, meaning Garcon will be further marginalized.

Knowing the success Garcon had in Kyle Shanahan's offense in 2013 -- the best season of the receiver's career -- McCloughan calls the Falcons and sends Garcon to Atlanta for a fifth-round pick in 2017 (never too early to start stockpiling for next year). Yes, the Falcons gave a lot of money to Mohamed Sanu, but they can still use help alongside Julio Jones. Acquiring Garcon (which they didn't know was an option prior to signing Sanu) will shift Sanu back to a third-option role, where he is better suited. This trio would give Matt Ryan an explosive array of receivers and allow the Falcons to focus their 2016 draft on defense. -- Kevin Patra

Jamaal Charles to the Colts for a second-rounder in '17

Jamaal Charles is a special player and widely beloved in Kansas City. From another angle, the Pro Bowl runner turns 30 in December with two major knee surgeries under his belt. The Colts, meanwhile, can't afford to view Frank Gore -- soon to be 33 -- as the answer heading into next season.

With a healthy Andrew Luck returning, the Super Bowl window remains open in Indy. Charles would give the Colts a legitimate presence on the ground at an affordable $5.75 million for 2016. Kansas City won't part with their star back for cheap, but the Chiefs thrived with Charcandrick West and Spencer Ware carrying the load last season. After signing both to matching contract extensions on Thursday, getting value for Charles -- a second-rounder in 2017 -- would give Kansas City true fire power heading into next year's draft. -- Marc Sessler

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson: Starting job has 'got to be earned'

Zach Wilson is primed to be the Jets' starting QB after the organization traded ﻿Sam Darnold﻿ before the draft. The No. 2 overall pick understands the significance of the role, but it's not his primary focus as New York holds rookie minicamp this weekend.
news

Panthers hire Bills personnel director Dan Morgan as assistant general manager

Dan Morgan is headed to his original NFL home, for his biggest job yet.

The Panthers announced Saturday they have hired their former star linebacker to be the assistant general manager.
news

This Week in NFL History: May 10 to May 16; Saints promote Mickey Loomis to GM of Football Operations in 2002

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

2021 NFL Schedule: Release date, schedule changes, divisional opponents, key dates, more

With the the 2021 NFL Draft behind us, the next step this offseason is the anticipated release of the 2021 NFL schedule. Below are the answers to all the key questions that will get you ready for the upcoming season.
news

Tom Brady calls for players to stand united and have 'very intense negotiations' with NFL on offseason program

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady delivered an impassioned speech during an NFLPA call on Friday imploring for players to have "very intense negotiations" regarding the offseason workout program.
news

Eagles claim former Lions RB Kerryon Johnson

The Philadelphia Eagles claimed the former second-round pick via waivers Friday, the team announced.
news

NFL informs teams they can hold training camp off-site again

The league informed teams they will be allowed to conduct training camp away from their team facilities, Tom Pelissero reports. Vaccinated players or staff are also permitted to gather outside the facility, but the two groups cannot mix or gather with unvaccinated players and coaches.
news

NFL spoke with Bills GM Brandon Beane regarding comments about potentially cutting an unvaccinated player

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that the NFL spoke with Bills general manager Brandon Beane following his comments about potentially releasing an unvaccinated player. The league notified Beane a team may not release a player solely due to vaccination status.
news

Frank Reich: Drafting Jalen Hurts didn't send Carson Wentz into 'tailspin'

Colts head coach Frank Reich doesn't believe the Eagles bringing in Jalen Hurts sent Carson Wentz' career to "a tailspin" and thinks that Wentz is in the right spot for a career "reset."
news

Commissioner Roger Goodell's draft chair on display in Canton

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's draft chair won't sit still. It's spending the summer in Canton. The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Friday that Goodell's leather armchair is on display for the next four months after again playing a starring role in the draft.
news

Friday Roundup: WR Josh Doctson among Jets cuts; DL Quinnen Williams undergoes successful surgery

Here are news and notes from Friday around the NFL. 
news

Tyler Lockett: Speedy D'Wayne Eskridge a perfect fit in Seahawks WR trio

The Seahawks spent their only draft pick in the Top 100 on Western Michigan wideout D'Wayne Eskridge. The addition of the speedy receiver gives the Seahawks a blazing trio in ﻿DK Metcalf﻿, ﻿Tyler Lockett﻿ and Eskridge, who can all run 4.4 or faster 40-yard dashes.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW