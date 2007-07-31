Glenn has surgery, Cowboys give Owens day off

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -Dallas Cowboys receiver Terry Glenn will have arthroscopic surgery on his right knee, a decision that was made Tuesday when Terrell Owens got a break from practice to rest his sore hamstring.

While an MRI showed no serious damage after Glenn hurt his knee in practice Sunday, the decision was made to have the procedure after he kept having pain. He is expected to be out about two weeks.

"There's a little positiveness here because if there's a little something loose there, we can get it out," owner Jerry Jones said. "There was something loose, some little cartilage or something in the joint. They thought they'd get it out now. We don't think it's serious."

Jones said after practice that Glenn, the 33-year-old receiver going into his 12th NFL season, was in Dallas having surgery. The procedure was scheduled for Tuesday, but the team later said it was delayed and would be done Wednesday.

Owens was at practice, but was on the field without shoulder pads or a helmet after being told by coach Wade Phillips to take it easy.

"He's not complaining about anything. There is some soreness, why not keep him out," Phillips said. "He's worked awfully hard and has done everything we've wanted and more."

Owens didn't respond to questions from reporters while walking off the field after practice.

"We just felt we needed to give him a day off. He's been working hard all week," receivers coach Ray Sherman said. "We needed to take care of him a little bit. He wanted to practice, but we felt that we needed to do that."

Asked if Owens would practice Wednesday, when the Cowboys have two workouts scheduled, Phillips said, "Probably. Don't hold me to it."

Without Owens and Glenn, both 1,000-yard receivers last season, there was more time to work with quarterback Tony Romo on the practice field for Patrick Crayton and other young receivers like Sam Hurd and Austin Miles.

"It really isn't all bad, especially with the young receiver situation," Phillips said. "It gives them a chance to show what they can do. I think a couple of them are going to step up."

Glenn won't play in the preseason opener Aug. 9 against Indianapolis.

