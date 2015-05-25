Glenn Dorsey on 49ers D: There shouldn't be a letdown

That being said, Glenn Dorsey doesn't think the once-proud San Francisco defense will see that much of a regression.
"We've got a lot of guys that can play," Dorsey told The San Francisco Chronicle. "There are a lot of young guys that are hungry, so there's a lot of good competition and guys are working hard. There shouldn't be too much of a letdown."
At the moment, the team appears to field a defensive line of Dorsey, Tank Carradine, Arik Armstead and Darnell Dockett. It's not a horrible fallback option, but it's not what the team has been used to either.
New head coach Jim Tomsula has been able to elevate talent in the past. Dorsey is counting on his ability to do that again.
