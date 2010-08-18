Given O-line woes, Rams wise to bring along Bradford slowly

» Cornerback Ron Bartell on Spagnuolo entering his second season as a head coach: "I think coach has a better sense of when to push and when to pull back. Last year was a lot of push, push, push. It was a new staff, new guys. He really didn't know the pulse of the team like he does now. He's been right on time (this summer). He knows when to get under our skin, be a little tough on us, but he also knows how to take care of us. He's cut practices sometimes, given us a lot of rest, and even took us to a movie. I think we'll be a lot fresher."