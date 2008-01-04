Give Gruden some credit for Bucs' turnaround

With a large question mark hovering over the Bucs' quarterback position after Chris Simms' season-ending spleen injury last year, Gruden took the biggest step toward righting his ship by acquiring Garcia. Finally, he knew he had a quarterback who thoroughly understood his West Coast offense as well as he did. Gruden also gave Garcia an even better chance to excel by allowing him to work from the shotgun, something to which the coach had been philosophically opposed. Garcia responded by consistently making big plays while also taking good care of the football (which went a long way toward allowing the Buccaneers to have a plus-15 turnover ratio).