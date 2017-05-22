Around the NFL

Giovani Bernard reportedly will get limited OTA work

Published: May 22, 2017 at 06:18 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Giovani Bernard is on the mend after a season-ending ACL tear.

The Cincinnati Bengals running back is expected to get limited work during organized team activities this week, ESPN's Katherine Terrell reported Monday.

Bernard is just six months removed from an ACL tear. While getting in "limited" work might not constitute doing much, it's a step in the right direction, which puts the 25-year-old on a path to avoid starting the season on the physically unable to perform list.

The dual-threat back played in 10 games last season before suffering the knee injury. Bernard earned 337 rushing yards on 91 totes with 39 receptions for 336 receiving yards and three total touchdowns in 2016.

With second-round pick Joe Mixon expected to earn a large share of the work, Bernard and Jeremy Hill will split duties in a crowded backfield. If Bernard is fully healthy entering the season, Hill is likely to see his role significantly reduced or could become a cut casualty after two disappointing seasons.

