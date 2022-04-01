Giovani Bernard back with Buccaneers on one-year contract

Tom Brady's return kept another Buccaneer in Tampa.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that the Bucs agreed to terms on a one-year contract with running back Giovani Bernard, per a source informed of the pact.
The free-agent pass-catching back had multiple offers but chose to turn to Tampa as Brady's sidecar.
After eight seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, Bernard signed in Tampa in 2021. Playing 12 games due to injury, Bernard caught 23 passes for 123 yards and three TDs. He added just eight carries for 58 yards.
Bernard's return provides Brady with another back he trusts. While Bernard's 2021 campaign might not have been prolific, he's a good pass-catcher on third downs and, perhaps as important to Brady, is a stellar pass-rush blocker who can pick up the blitz.
The Bucs entered the offseason with their top three backs headed to the open market, perhaps looking at a complete position overhaul. However, with Leonard Fourntte returning and now Bernard back under contract, Tampa is re-upping for another run.
Given the pact is just one year, Bernard's return shouldn't stop Tampa from adding an elusive, pass-catching back in the draft later this month.