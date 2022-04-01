Around the NFL

Giovani Bernard back with Buccaneers on one-year contract

Published: Apr 01, 2022 at 02:44 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Tom Brady's return kept another Buccaneer in Tampa.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that the Bucs agreed to terms on a one-year contract with running back Giovani Bernard, per a source informed of the pact.

The free-agent pass-catching back had multiple offers but chose to turn to Tampa as Brady's sidecar.

After eight seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, Bernard signed in Tampa in 2021. Playing 12 games due to injury, Bernard caught 23 passes for 123 yards and three TDs. He added just eight carries for 58 yards.

Bernard's return provides Brady with another back he trusts. While Bernard's 2021 campaign might not have been prolific, he's a good pass-catcher on third downs and, perhaps as important to Brady, is a stellar pass-rush blocker who can pick up the blitz.

The Bucs entered the offseason with their top three backs headed to the open market, perhaps looking at a complete position overhaul. However, with Leonard Fourntte returning and now Bernard back under contract, Tampa is re-upping for another run.

Given the pact is just one year, Bernard's return shouldn't stop Tampa from adding an elusive, pass-catching back in the draft later this month.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Friday, April 1

Josh McDaniels and the Raiders are adding another arm to back up Derek Carr. Las Vegas agreed to terms with backup quarterback ﻿Nick Mullens. See what else transpired Friday around the NFL.
news

Jim Irsay: Colts looking to add exciting defensive free agent who could 'make a big difference'

The Colts might not be done making splash plays this offseason. Earlier this week, in an interview with the team's official website, Colts owner Jim Irsay said general manager Chris Ballard could add a defensive playmaker.
news

Falcons CB Casey Hayward on narrative Atlanta is rebuilding: 'Who says we can't' contend?

The  Falcons look like a rebuilding roster following the Matt Ryan trade. But that's not how the players in the locker room will view the situation. Just ask Casey Hayward.
news

Mahomes on new overtime rule: 'Your job is to find a way to win the game, no matter how long it takes'

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes gives his take on the new OT rule for the playoffs.  
news

New Saints QB Andy Dalton ready to 'work with' Jameis Winston: 'This is his thing, and I'm here to help him out'

A year ago at this time, quarterback Andy Dalton was headed to the Bears with a starter's mindset.

Now, the 11-year veteran has touched down in New Orleans with the realization that he's there to support incumbent starter Jameis Winston in any way that he can. 
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Thursday, March 31

The Saints saw their best offensive lineman depart in free agency, while allowing a few reserves to remain unsigned. They're going to take a second look at one with whom they just recently became familiar.
news

Rams signing LB Bobby Wagner to five-year, $50M deal

﻿Bobby Wagner﻿'s back in the NFC West to chase a Super Bowl ring. The longtime Seahawks All-Pro linebacker is signing with the Rams, Richard Sherman, Wagner's former teammate in Seattle, tweeted Thursday. 
news

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles: 'We're not changing the program, we're trying to add on'

Todd Bowles ended last week as the defensive coordinator of Buccaneers, but by the time Wednesday arrived, he was preparing to take the second head-coaching job of his career. Tampa Bay introduced Bowles as head coach on Thursday in a press conference.
news

Bruce Arians: 'Succession is way more important to me' than pursuing another ring as Buccaneers coach

The timing of Bruce Arians' retirement announcement, 67 days after the Bucs were eliminated from the postseason, seemed odd, but for the longtime coach, it was all about having a positive succession plan in place and knowing the Buccaneers were in good hands before ultimately passing the torch.
news

Ex-Broncos TE Noah Fant became frustrated with how he was used in offense

Now in Seattle, Noah Fant said this week that he became frustrated with how he was used in Denver. In Fant's view, he's a field-stretching weapon but was primarily utilized as an outlet with run-after-catch ability with the Broncos.
news

Mike McCarthy says Cowboys won't move Micah Parsons to DE: 'We want him moving around'

Micah Parsons filled in at defensive end as a rookie when injuries struck and dominated after the move. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy understands the desire to play the DROY at edge rusher but disagrees with the potential change.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW