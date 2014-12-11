Around the NFL

Gio Bernard says Jeremy Hill will start for Bengals

Published: Dec 11, 2014 at 06:15 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

In a move toward making one running back the workhorse, the Cincinnati Bengals will start Jeremy Hill on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

Giovani Bernard told reporters that the rookie would start, per the team's official website. Bernard added he is willing to play any role to help the team win.

After spending the past three weeks splitting carries between his two young running backs, offensive coordinator Hue Jackson said on Wednesday he wanted to make one his workhorse.

"I'm used to having one guy kind of dominate some carries because in order for backs to be really good, they've got to get lathered up to play," Jackson said, per the team's official website.

"You've got to get a feel for the game. We have two capable guys and they're different guys and we'll let it play itself out, but I think we have a pretty good idea which way we're headed. ... Those guys are very capable. I just don't think I did a very good job this past week."

That sentiment, coupled with Hill getting the start, signifies that the rookie should enjoy the majority of the carries.

Since Bernard returned to the lineup three games ago, he and Hill have had a nearly even split (33 and 39 carries, respectively). However, they've averaged just 3.9 yards per carry during that stretch.

Hill's success as a power runner who carried the load successfully while Bernard was out with an injury -- and Jackson's history utilizing big backs like Darren McFadden and Michael Bush -- suggests the rookie will be the man the Bengals lean on as they enter the home stretch of the season.

Bernard will likely play the change-of-pace back and receiver out of the backfield, which is the position his body type and skill set are best suited for in the first place.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast reacts to the fallout of Cam Newton's car accident and debates how the Browns will look with Johnny Manziel at QB. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (right shoulder) questionable to play in season finale vs. Giants

Jalen Hurts appears close to returning just in time for the Eagles. The quarterback landed on Philadelphia's Friday injury report with an official designation of questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

news

2022 NFL season: Six things to watch for in Chiefs-Raiders, Titans-Jaguars doubleheader on Saturday

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down six things to watch for when the Chiefs visit the Raiders and the Titans take on the Jaguars in a Saturday Week 18 doubleheader.

news

Bengals coach Zac Taylor pushes back against coin-flip resolution: 'Just negatives for us'

Per an NFL resolution approved Friday, if Baltimore wins Sunday and faces the Bengals on Super Wild Card Weekend, the site of the game will then be determined by a coin toss. Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor pushed back against the possible scenario.

news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell statement on Damar Hamlin, AFC playoffs

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke Friday on a conference call after team owners approved a resolution to potentially adjust the AFC postseason. Goodell made his first comments since Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday's game between Buffalo and Cincinnati.

news

Ravens' John Harbaugh rules out Lamar Jackson (knee) vs. Bengals, hopes for QB's return in playoffs

While QB Lamar Jackson (knee) won't play in the regular-season finale on Sunday vs. the Bengals, coach John Harbaugh remains optimistic for his return in the playoffs.

news

Bills GM Brandon Beane on Sunday's home game vs. Patriots: 'It's going to be a celebration of life'

Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane said he expects Sunday's regular-season finale against the Patriots to be a "celebration of life." Safety Damar Hamlin addressed the team Friday for the first time since suffering a cardiac arrest on Monday.

news

NFL owners approve resolution to adjust AFC playoffs, including potential neutral title game site

NFL owners approved a resolution Friday during a Special League Meeting to potentially adjust the AFC postseason, including possibly playing a conference championship game at a neutral site.

news

Browns' Kevin Stefanski declines to say whether Jadeveon Clowney will play Sunday vs. Steelers

After Jadeveon Clowney was sent home Friday following comments made about the team, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski declined to tell reporters if the veteran DE will play in the season finale.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Jan. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bills announce Damar Hamlin had breathing tube removed overnight, 'continues to progress remarkably'

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Bengals, had his breathing tube removed overnight and "continues to progress remarkably in his recovery," the Bills announced on Friday, per the physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

news

Dak Prescott not focused on Cowboys' playoff seeding scenarios: 'We've got to win'

The Cowboys currently sit as the No. 5 seed heading into Sunday's game and could climb as high as the No. 1 spot if everything fell their way in Week 18. Dak Prescott isn't fretting about the possible seeding scenarios heading into the weekend.

news

Jadeveon Clowney: 'Ninety-five percent sure I won't be back' with Browns next season

Jadeveon Clowney anticipates Sunday's tilt in Pittsburgh being his final game with the Browns. Closing the book on his second season in Cleveland, the pass rusher said he wants to go where he's valued.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE