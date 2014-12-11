Gio Bernard says Jeremy Hill will start for Bengals

In a move toward making one running back the workhorse, the Cincinnati Bengals will start Jeremy Hill on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.
Giovani Bernard told reporters that the rookie would start, per the team's official website. Bernard added he is willing to play any role to help the team win.
After spending the past three weeks splitting carries between his two young running backs, offensive coordinator Hue Jackson said on Wednesday he wanted to make one his workhorse.
"I'm used to having one guy kind of dominate some carries because in order for backs to be really good, they've got to get lathered up to play," Jackson said, per the team's official website.
"You've got to get a feel for the game. We have two capable guys and they're different guys and we'll let it play itself out, but I think we have a pretty good idea which way we're headed. ... Those guys are very capable. I just don't think I did a very good job this past week."
That sentiment, coupled with Hill getting the start, signifies that the rookie should enjoy the majority of the carries.
Since Bernard returned to the lineup three games ago, he and Hill have had a nearly even split (33 and 39 carries, respectively). However, they've averaged just 3.9 yards per carry during that stretch.
Hill's success as a power runner who carried the load successfully while Bernard was out with an injury -- and Jackson's history utilizing big backs like Darren McFadden and Michael Bush -- suggests the rookie will be the man the Bengals lean on as they enter the home stretch of the season.
Bernard will likely play the change-of-pace back and receiver out of the backfield, which is the position his body type and skill set are best suited for in the first place.
