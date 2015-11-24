Gio Bernard, Ronnie Hillman snap counts on the rise

Jeremy Hill | Giovani Bernard // Bengals

In week 11, both Bengals running backs produced for fantasy owners. Jeremy Hill plowed his way into the end zone on two separate occasions and led the team with 13 rush attempts. Hill's situation is a frustrating one since he's really only useful in fantasy if he's scoring touchdowns. Check out this tweet from Alex Gelhar highlighting Hill's touchdown runs this season. It says loads about just how touchdown dependent Hill has been this year. Games when he has scored (Week 1, Week 4, Week 6, Week 11) are the only weeks that he's posted double-digit fantasy points. And when he doesn't score, he's basically useless from a fantasy perspective. The other thing to note is that his total touchdown count for the season is eight, but those eight scores have come in just four games and the randomness at which they've come has made him the epitome of a boom-or-bust fantasy back.