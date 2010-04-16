Ginn's new start comes with 49ers, who acquire him from Dolphins

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Mike Singletary called Ted Ginn Jr. on Friday to personally welcome the wide receiver to the San Francisco 49ers.
The fastest draft bust in Miami Dolphins history is bound for the Bay Area, giving Ginn a well-timed fresh start across the country and filling one of the 49ers' biggest offseason needs in the process.
"We added a talented player that fit a need," said Singletary, the 49ers' coach. "He's a bundle of potential, and his upside is off the charts. This guy can fly."
Ginn, who's also a quality return man, was traded to the 49ers on Friday for a fifth-round pick (145th overall) in next week's NFL draft. The Dolphins had Ginn on the block even before they acquired Pro Bowl wide receiver Brandon Marshall from the Denver Broncos on Wednesday.
Ginn wasn't sure he was on his way out when Miami landed Marshall, but he had a pretty good idea.
"If you know the game and you know the business, you are ready for anything," Ginn said on a conference call with reporters. "I'm just going to come into the 49ers and show 'em what I got."
Dolphins fans began booing Ginn the day he was drafted and never stopped. Taken with the ninth overall pick in 2007, he made just five touchdown catches in three seasons while averaging 13.0 yards per reception.
Ginn was more successful on special teams, scoring on kickoff returns of 100 and 101 yards in the same quarter of a game against the New York Jets last season. He became the first player with two kickoff returns of at least 100 yards in the same game.
That kind of explosive playmaking ability in the return game is exactly what the 49ers were seeking after several different players whom Singletary tried last season couldn't do a reliable job. Ginn hasn't regularly returned punts since his rookie season, but he's eager to take on that role for a San Francisco team that finished 8-8 last season, ending a franchise-worst stretch of six consecutive losing campaigns.
"That's one of the things I like to do," Ginn said. "We haven't really talked about depth charts or playing time. They are welcoming me with open arms, and I'm going to come in and just compete and be the player that I am. Just let my play talk for whatever needs to be said. ... (Singletary) called today and said he was happy I was coming to the 49ers; it's a great situation for him and me."
This was the 49ers' first big move since general manager Scot McCloughan's abrupt departure last month. Team president Jed York called it a "mutual parting" and immediately put director of player personnel Trent Baalke in charge of the draft and everything leading up to it.
Baalke said Thursday that he would be both patient and aggressive in his approach to acquiring players.
"We're going to get the players we have targeted, I promise you that," Baalke said.
When the Dolphins' selection of Ginn was announced at the 2007 team draft party, fans jeered -- they wanted Brady Quinn. The decision to take Ginn was frequently mocked by detractors of then-coach Cam Cameron, who lasted only one season.
Ginn drew criticism for running poor routes and shying away from contact. Last season, he lost his job as a starting receiver in Miami and totaled just 38 receptions for 454 yards and one score.
"I wouldn't say a sense of relief, but it's always good to have a new start," Ginn said of his departure. "Leaving Miami, I don't hold any grudges and no bad feelings about anything. My time was up there. I enjoyed it there and now it's time to move on. There's no bad blood. It's the best decision for both of us."
Now under the Bill Parcells regime, the Dolphins announced the trade in a one-sentence release and had no further comment.
"Whenever they send for me," Ginn said of when he would report.
