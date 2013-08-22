Ginn, Kuechly spark Panthers' win over Ravens

Published: Aug 22, 2013 at 04:10 PM

BALTIMORE -- Ted Ginn Jr. returned a punt 74 yards for a touchdown, and the Carolina Panthers' defense scored three times in a 34-27 preseason victory over the mistake-prone Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.

Drayton Florence took an interception 71 yards into the end zone, Thomas Davis scored on a 2-yard fumble return and linebacker Luke Kuechly picked off another of Joe Flacco's passes late in the second quarter to set up a 54-yard field goal by Graham Gano for a 24-7 lead.

Carolina (2-1) had just 67 yards in offense before halftime, yet reeled off 24 consecutive points after Baltimore (2-1) scored on its first possession.

Late in the third quarter, D.J. Moore intercepted a pass by Tyrod Taylor and ran 31 yards for a touchdown to make it 34-17.

Flacco, the Super Bowl MVP, played into the third quarter and went 18-of-24 passing for 169 yards and one touchdown. Flacco has two TD passes and three interceptions in three preseason games.

Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Football Show: QB shuffle

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a day-before-Thanksgiving edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge!

news

Jaguars claim ex-Rams running back Darrell Henderson off waivers

The Jacksonville Jaguars claimed RB Darrell Henderson on Wednesday after he was waived Tuesday by the Rams, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Titans OC Todd Downing calls DUI arrest 'devastating,' knows pain caused

Tennessee offensive coordinator Todd Downing said Wednesday he can't think of anything he's faced in his career "much tougher" than what he's dealing with right now, and the issue is all of his own doing.

news

Week 12 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE