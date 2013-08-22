Ginn, Kuechly spark Panthers' win over Ravens

BALTIMORE -- Ted Ginn Jr. returned a punt 74 yards for a touchdown, and the Carolina Panthers' defense scored three times in a 34-27 preseason victory over the mistake-prone Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.
Drayton Florence took an interception 71 yards into the end zone, Thomas Davis scored on a 2-yard fumble return and linebacker Luke Kuechly picked off another of Joe Flacco's passes late in the second quarter to set up a 54-yard field goal by Graham Gano for a 24-7 lead.
Carolina (2-1) had just 67 yards in offense before halftime, yet reeled off 24 consecutive points after Baltimore (2-1) scored on its first possession.
Late in the third quarter, D.J. Moore intercepted a pass by Tyrod Taylor and ran 31 yards for a touchdown to make it 34-17.
Flacco, the Super Bowl MVP, played into the third quarter and went 18-of-24 passing for 169 yards and one touchdown. Flacco has two TD passes and three interceptions in three preseason games.
