Ginn absent as Dolphins rookies begin workouts

Published: Jul 24, 2007 at 10:21 AM

DAVIE, Fla. -- Unsigned first-round draft pick Ted Ginn Jr. was absent when Miami Dolphins rookies held their first training camp practice on Tuesday. First-year head coach Cam Cameron said the team had made progress in contract negotiations with the former Ohio State star.

"They're getting close," Cameron said.

Ginn, a receiver and kick returner, was the only unsigned player among the 87 on the roster.

Among those taking part in the workout under Cameron was quarterback John Beck, a second-round draft pick from Brigham Young who signed a four-year contract on Monday. Beck is the first quarterback selected by the Dolphins in the first two rounds since Dan Marino in 1983.

Newly acquired quarterback Trent Green was among several veterans who participated in the practice. Green is expected to start for the Dolphins, who obtained him in a trade June 6 with Kansas City.

Veteran backup quarterback Cleo Lemon also practiced. The first full squad workout is Saturday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

news

Giants hiring Bills OC Brian Daboll as head coach 

The New York Giants are hiring Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their next coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
news

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett plans to call plays, be aggressive: 'You want to take shots down the field'

Nathaniel Hackett will be calling plays himself as new coach of the Broncos, but which quarterback he'll be imparting them to remains to be seen. Hackett is the first to fill one of nine NFL head coaching vacancies, and at his introductory news conference Friday, he deferred questions about personnel, and the quarterback position in particular.
news

2021 NFL playoffs: Championship Sunday injury report

Check out injury reports for the Bengals, Chiefs, 49ers and Rams ahead of Championship Sunday of the 2021 NFL playoffs.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW