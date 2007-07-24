Ginn absent as Dolphins rookies begin workouts

DAVIE, Fla. -- Unsigned first-round draft pick Ted Ginn Jr. was absent when Miami Dolphins rookies held their first training camp practice on Tuesday. First-year head coach Cam Cameron said the team had made progress in contract negotiations with the former Ohio State star.
"They're getting close," Cameron said.
Ginn, a receiver and kick returner, was the only unsigned player among the 87 on the roster.
Among those taking part in the workout under Cameron was quarterback John Beck, a second-round draft pick from Brigham Young who signed a four-year contract on Monday. Beck is the first quarterback selected by the Dolphins in the first two rounds since Dan Marino in 1983.
Newly acquired quarterback Trent Green was among several veterans who participated in the practice. Green is expected to start for the Dolphins, who obtained him in a trade June 6 with Kansas City.
Veteran backup quarterback Cleo Lemon also practiced. The first full squad workout is Saturday.