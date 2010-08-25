Gimme 5: Who will have biggest impact with their new team?

Anquan Boldin may not have the numbers Brandon Marshall has, but he is a tough receiver, who fits the mold of a Baltimore Ravens player. Joe Flacco has needed a top receiver like Boldin since he got in the league, and with the emergence of running back Ray Rice it was the perfect time to add Boldin. In the past three seasons, Boldin has 244 receptions and 24 touchdowns. He comes to a team that converted 41.6 percent of its third-down attempts last year. His presence could push that number to more than 45 percent in 2010.