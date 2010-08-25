Gimme 5: Who will have biggest impact with their new team?

Published: Aug 25, 2010 at 07:32 AM

4. Anquan Boldin (Cardinals in Ravens)

Anquan Boldin may not have the numbers Brandon Marshall has, but he is a tough receiver, who fits the mold of a Baltimore Ravens player. Joe Flacco has needed a top receiver like Boldin since he got in the league, and with the emergence of running back Ray Rice it was the perfect time to add Boldin. In the past three seasons, Boldin has 244 receptions and 24 touchdowns. He comes to a team that converted 41.6 percent of its third-down attempts last year. His presence could push that number to more than 45 percent in 2010.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Packers' Rashan Gary taking on leadership role in Year 4: 'I'm just naturally doing what I normally do'

Packers pass rusher Rashan Gary has evolved his game every year since entering the league in 2019, and Green Bay is excited for him to add the role of mentor at the outset of his fourth season.

news

2022 NFL training camps: 10 things we learned from 'Back Together Saturday'

From the Dolphins to the Lions, here's 10 things we learned from "Back Together Saturday," via NFL.com's Nick Shook.

news

Aaron Donald would not have returned if Sean McVay wasn't Rams HC: 'Want to continue building my legacy with him'

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald had retirement rumors follow him into the offseason, and he shared on "Training Camp: Back Together Saturday" that he wouldn't have suited up if head coach Sean McVay didn't return, as well.

news

Chiefs' Frank Clark credits diet changes, no more drinking for helping him this offseason

Frank Clark and the Chiefs restructured his contract to a two-year, $29 million deal this offseason, ensuring his return to the team. But it was predated by a heart-to-heart chat between Clark and head coach Andy Reid in which Reid "flat out" told Clark he wasn't playing at the level he needed to be.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW