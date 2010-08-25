Gimme 5: Who will have biggest impact with their new team?

There was a time no franchise quarterback was ever on the market, but Brett Favre now plays in Minnesota, Drew Brees is in New Orleans, and Jay Cutler is in Chicago. The trade of Donovan McNabb to Washington for relatively little compensation (a second-rounder in this past April's draft and either a third or fourth-round pick next year) suggests the Eagles aren't afraid of him in their division. Sonny Jurgensen was traded to the Redskins by the Eagles in 1964 and all he did was play 11 more seasons and go to the Hall of Fame.