Gimme 5: Who will have biggest impact with their new team?

Published: Aug 25, 2010 at 04:39 AM

1. Donovan McNabb (Eagles to Redskins)

There was a time no franchise quarterback was ever on the market, but Brett Favre now plays in Minnesota, Drew Brees is in New Orleans, and Jay Cutler is in Chicago. The trade of Donovan McNabb to Washington for relatively little compensation (a second-rounder in this past April's draft and either a third or fourth-round pick next year) suggests the Eagles aren't afraid of him in their division. Sonny Jurgensen was traded to the Redskins by the Eagles in 1964 and all he did was play 11 more seasons and go to the Hall of Fame.

In the last two seasons, McNabb has thrown 45 touchdowns to just 21 interceptions with a 60.4 percent completion rate and 7,471 yards. When he comes out on the field against Kevin Kolb and the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Week 4, McNabb will feel the weight of the world.

