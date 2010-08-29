Gimme 5: Who is ready for an expanded role with their team?

It wasn't too long ago the Patriots' defensive line was made up of former first-round picks. Then Richard Seymour was traded to Oakland, and we started to hear about a former undrafted free agent, Mike Wright, who was getting some playing time. While Vince Wilfork got a big deal to stay in New England, veteran Jarvis Green left in free agency. Recently, starting defensive end Ty Warren was lost for the season due to injury. Now Wright has to be up the job if the Patriots want to repeat as division champs and get back to the Super Bowl.