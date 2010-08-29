Gimme 5: Who is ready for an expanded role with their team?

Thomas Jones carried the ball 331 times for 1,402 yards and 14 touchdowns last year on the No. 1 rushing team in the NFL. With Jones now out of the picture, second-year stud Shonn Greene will have to take on most of that work load if the Jets want to get to the Super Bowl as coach Rex Ryan has proclaimed they will. Greene will be asked to triple his carries this season from the 108 he had as a rookie. His average of 5.0 yards per carry suggests he can do it, but delivering week in and week out is a lot different than the part-time duty he had last year.