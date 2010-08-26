Gimme 5: Which rookies will have the biggest impact?

Last year, the Bengals utilized a three-tackle personnel package to run the ball effectively, but now Gresham should get those calls and provide a bigger threat to the defense that he may release into a pass pattern. The best thing to happen to Gresham is the addition of Terrell Owens to the offense. With T.O. on the field, as well as Chad Ochocinco, it's going to be tough for the safeties to not widen on pass plays and open up the middle of the field for Gresham, who could have a 50-reception season and six touchdowns. He did find the end zone 26 times in college and missed his senior year due to injury.