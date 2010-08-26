Gimme 5: Which rookies will have the biggest impact?

Published: Aug 26, 2010 at 06:23 AM

3. Jermaine Gresham, TE, Cincinnati Bengals

Carson Palmer has never had a big-time tight end in the Bengals' offense until now. When the quarterback says this 6-foot-5, 261-pound man who runs 4.7 in the 40 is a combination of all the best tight ends in the NFL, you know they have big plans for him. Even the Bengals' offensive linemen and line coach give Jermaine Gresham praise for his desire, effort and production as a blocker.

Last year, the Bengals utilized a three-tackle personnel package to run the ball effectively, but now Gresham should get those calls and provide a bigger threat to the defense that he may release into a pass pattern. The best thing to happen to Gresham is the addition of Terrell Owens to the offense. With T.O. on the field, as well as Chad Ochocinco, it's going to be tough for the safeties to not widen on pass plays and open up the middle of the field for Gresham, who could have a 50-reception season and six touchdowns. He did find the end zone 26 times in college and missed his senior year due to injury.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Chiefs receiver Josh Gordon impressing already, could be activated next week

The Chiefs are in search of a big-bodied weapon for Patrick Mahomes. Last week's signing of Josh Gordon to the practice squad may soon fulfill that pressing need, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Contract figures, underlying tension contributed to Patriots-Tom Brady split 

The Week 4 matchup between the Buccaneers and Patriots will be one for the history books. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport takes a look back at the factors that helped set the stage for Sunday night's showdown between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.
news

Injury roundup: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson expected to play vs. Broncos

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is listed as questionable with a back injury, but should be good to go Sunday against the Denver Broncos, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Chargers OC sees 'a lot of similarities' between WR Mike Williams, Saints' Michael Thomas

NFL fans have yet to see Michael Thomas play in 2021. Unless you're a fan of the Chargers that is, in which case you've been witnessing Mike Williams evolve into a threat reminiscent of the Saints' All-Pro receiver.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW