Gimme 5: Top grudge matches in NFL history

The relationship that started with the drafting of the Hall of Fame running back in 1982, and grew stronger through an MVP season in 1985 and an AFC title game appearance in 1990, began to sour at the turn of the decade as injuries -- and Davis -- relegated Allen to a backup role, a fate Allen refused to accept. Davis, who saw Allen as a "cancer" in the locker room, eventually allowed him to leave after the 1992 season after repeated trade demands. Allen would team up with Joe Montana and sign with division-rival Kansas City.