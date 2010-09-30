Gimme 5: Top grudge matches in NFL history

Published: Sep 30, 2010 at 09:10 AM

Donovan McNabb gets his first shot at the Eagles on Sunday since being traded to the Redskins in the offseason. It doesn't make our top 5 list of grudge-match games in NFL history because it lacks acrimony. We wanted bitterness on our list and feelings of payback.

Here's our top 5. Let us know what you think.

1. Marcus Allen (Chiefs) vs. Raiders, 1993

The relationship that started with the drafting of the Hall of Fame running back in 1982, and grew stronger through an MVP season in 1985 and an AFC title game appearance in 1990, began to sour at the turn of the decade as injuries -- and Davis -- relegated Allen to a backup role, a fate Allen refused to accept. Davis, who saw Allen as a "cancer" in the locker room, eventually allowed him to leave after the 1992 season after repeated trade demands. Allen would team up with Joe Montana and sign with division-rival Kansas City.

Allen's Chiefs soundly beat Davis' Raiders twice in 1993, victories that helped Kansas City win its first AFC West title in a dozen years and finish one game ahead of the Raiders in the standings. Allen rushed for a pair of touchdowns in those games (on goal-line carries, something Davis said Allen could no longer do) and finished with 15 on the season en route to being named Comeback Player of the Year.

"I think (Davis) tried to ruin the latter part of my career, tried to devalue me," Allen was later quoted as saying. "He tried to stop me from going to the Hall of Fame."

