Gimme 5: New contenders for the next decade

Published: Sep 01, 2010 at 11:19 AM

1. New York Jets

Looking into a crystal ball is not advised given all the volatility and worst-to-first scenarios that seem to pop up every year in the NFL. Still, it's interesting to take a calculated look at the 32 teams and try to predict which could become the Patriots, Steelers, Colts and Eagles in this new decade.

The ingredients for long-term success start with a franchise quarterback and a solid young defense. It is also necessary to have young playmakers on offense, a strong front office and stability in the coaching staff.

The Jets already possess a young quarterback who has two road playoff victories under his belt in Mark Sanchez. Their defense will always be aggressive under the direction of Rex Ryan. The young offensive line will have a top center and left tackle for the next eight to 10 seasons, and Darrelle Revis will be an elite cornerback for years to come.

The front office isn't afraid to use free agency and spend the bucks to get good players. Ryan is dynamic enough that the franchise can take chances on questionable players with great talent, and that makes them dangerous.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts working out kickers Michael Badgley, Brett Maher in case Rodrigo Blankenship (hip) misses time

Field goal failures doomed the Colts on Monday night. Indianapolis is taking steps toward ensuring it doesn't happen again. The Colts are working out kickers in an effort to find a potential replacement for ﻿Rodrigo Blankenship﻿.
news

NFL trade deadline: An executive's guide to player transactions

Ahead of the 2021 NFL trade deadline, five-time NFL Executive of the Year Scott Pioli discusses all things trades, including how and when discussions begin, who tends to be involved and more.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones 'on track' in concussion recovery

Daniel Jones continues to make his way through concussion protocol. Giants HC Joe Judge told reporters Wednesday that Jones couldn't participate in practice but is "on track with everything" in his recovery from the concussion that knocked him out of Sunday's loss to the Cowboys.
news

Next Woman Up: Tina D'Orazio, SVP and chief of staff for the Philadelphia Eagles

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, Eagles SVP Tina D'Orazio discusses how the organization is at the forefront of inclusivity thanks to owner Jeffrey Lurie, what it was like being part of a head-coaching search and more.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW